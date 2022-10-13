Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCLA Returning to Pre-pandemic Patterns, In-class Instruction
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA president James Birge said students are mostly doing well to start the new school year, after two-and-a-half years of remote or hybrid instruction. "I think all of us know that the pandemic hasn't disappeared. It's in an endemic stage, and so there's a little bit of disease, but generally, the people that I've encountered seem really excited to be back," he said. "Really happy to be sitting with people and not necessarily online."
Talk on Frank Grant at the Williams Bookstore
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A biography about Berkshire County's Frank Grant, a Black player voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006, will be the focus of a talk starting at 4:00 this Wednesday at the Williams Bookstore on 81 Spring Street. The new 270-page book is by...
BCC and OLLI to Present Talk from Holocaust Survivor
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at BCC will present "Shattered Crystals: A Talk by Holocaust Survivor Eve Kugler" via Zoom on Wednesday, October 19 at 12:30 p.m. The free talk is open to all; registration is required. To register and...
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
Visually Impaired Students Unite for White Cane Awareness Day at Pittsfield High
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — "Yes we can" was the phrase of the day on Friday as students with visual impairments gathered at Pittsfield High School to celebrate White Cane Awareness Day. "It's nice for them to know that there are others dealing with the same situations," said Lynn Shortis, a...
2022 One Book, One Community Read Tackles Intimate Abuse
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The third annual One Book, One Community read features Tanya Selvaratnam's recount of intimate abuse from former New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. In October, about two dozen virtual groups began reading "Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence" by Tanya Selvaratnam, and in April,...
BCArc Hires New Director and Advances Family Support Manager
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County Arc hired new director Jessica Russo and promoted Nancy Willey to Family Support Manager. Jessica Russo has been named BCArc's Director of Family Support & Advocacy. As Director, she will oversee BCArc's Family Support Center, the Adult Family (Foster) Care program, help families navigate the Commonwealth's referral services, advocate for students for their education, and create networking and social opportunities for families.
Mission Restaurant to Close at the End of the Month
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —After 15 years on North Street, Mission Restaurant will be closing its doors on Halloween. The news was announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. "We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all our patrons for making Mission such an incredible part of downtown Pittsfield through the years. A special thank you to our team members, past and present, who brought their passion and talents to the restaurant shift after shift – though our chapter together may be closing, the memories and experiences we've shared are timeless," the post read.
Signs of Peace: Park Square Vigils Mark 20th Anniversary
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A lot has changed in the city over the years but one constant has been the peace vigil at Park Square on Thursday evenings. Last week marked 20 years since Donald and Merry Lathrop held the first vigil on Oct. 3, 2002, when the Iraq war was about the begin.
Great Barrington Fixed-Rate Power Supply Program Agreement
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The town has finalized a 12-month, fixed-price electricity supply agreement through its municipal power-purchasing program. This fixed rate, lower than a planned National Grid increase, is being passed on to local residents and businesses who can choose to opt into the program. According to a...
Pittsfield School Committee OKs Higher Custodial Wages
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee on Wednesday approved a memorandum of agreement with the district custodial union through 2025, bumping up senior custodians' hourly wages by over a dollar. The approval was unanimous with no public conversation after about an hour in executive session. The custodial union is...
Alice Jarisch, 90
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Mrs. Alice C. (Jeanton) Jarisch, 90, of North Adams, died Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born in North Adams on December 25, 1931, a daughter of the late Fred and Elizabeth (Cassidy) Jeanton, and attended North Adams schools, graduating from Drury High School as the Salutatorian of the Class of 1949, and graduated from Becker Junior College in 1951. Mrs. Jarisch worked as the office manager at the former Jarisch Paper Box Co. In North Adams until retiring. Earlier, she had worked in the office at the former Ralston-Purina Co. in North Adams.
Lenox Repeats as Western Mass Champions
WILBRAHAM, Mass. -- The best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2021 is also the best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2022. It just has some new faces leading the way. "Last year, we had Max [Digrigoli] and Ben [Haddad], and they were a huge...
Frontier Boys Shut Out Lenox
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. -- Nico Fasulo scored in the eighth minute to send the Frontier boys soccer team on to a 2-0 win over Lenox on Monday. Frontier doubled its lead on an own goal in the final minute of the first half. Lenox (2-0) hosts Mount Greylock on Thursday.
Williamstown Board's Try to Make Housing Affordable Called 'Madness'
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After June's annual town meeting referred back most of an ambitious slate of proposals from the Planning Board, the panel is preparing a simpler, more focused set of proposed bylaw amendments that it hopes will be more readily understood by members of town meeting 2023. Last...
Mount Greylock Girls Top Hoosac Valley
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Lily McDermott had a goal and an assist Monday to lead the Mount Greylock girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Hoosac Valley. Nora Lopez, Maire Scanlon and Jane Skavlem each found the back of the net, and Mai O'Connor made two saves to earn the shutout in goal.
Taconic Pushes Springfield Central to Five Sets
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Taconic volleyball team Monday rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling to Springfield Central, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7. "Springfield is a great team, and again we were able to play at a level that is hard to reach versus a weaker team," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "This was our last regular season match and great way to go into the post-season."
Daytime Paving Scheduled on Sections of Route 8
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 from the Deerfield Street intersection in Pittsfield and then north to the town line for Lanesborough and Cheshire. The work will take place daily from Tuesday, Oct. 18, through...
Monument Mountain Boys Tie Wahconah on Road
DALTON, Mass. -- Brody Calvert had a hat trick for the Wahconah boys soccer team in a 3-3 tie against Monument Mountain on Sunday. The Spartans scored three goals in the second half after trailing by a goal at half-time. Hudson Manzonli scored twice, and Mac Zdziarski scored a goal...
Residents Ask Questions About Proposed Mall Cannabis Facility
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Residents questioned water use and the condition of the deteriorating building during a community outreach meeting for the proposed cannabis facility at the Berkshire Mall. On Monday, applicant Blake Mensing of JMJ Holdings presented the group's preliminary plans for the facility, which include making former anchor...
