Senate passes bill to make Franklinite the official state mineral

NEW JERSEY – A mineral often found in the northwest portion of New Jersey but regarded as rare around the globe would become the official mineral of the state under legislation sponsored by Senator Steven Oroho and approved Monday by the Senate. The legislation, S-1727, would elevate franklinite in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ AG’s Office reaches $495M settlement in principle with Credit Suisse to resolve allegations of fraud

NEW JERSEY – The Office of the Attorney General announced Monday that the New Jersey Bureau of Securities has reached a $495 million agreement in principle with Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., and DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. (collectively “Credit Suisse”) that would resolve a lawsuit arising from the offer and sale of toxic residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) from 2006 to 2007 in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
FirstEnergy reminds customers to stay safe this Halloween season

NEW JERSEY – As Halloween nears, FirstEnergy Corp. reminds the public to keep safety top of mind as they decorate their homes and partake in seasonal festivities. Celebrating responsibly will help keep people of all ages safe and the electricity flowing reliably this season. “Halloween is a peak time...

