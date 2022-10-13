Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces creation of grant program to support growth of New Jersey’s manufacturers
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday announced the creation of a pilot program that will provide New Jersey manufacturers grants for the purchase of equipment they need to improve their operations. The New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program (MVP) will be developed and administered by the New Jersey Economic...
wrnjradio.com
Senate passes bill to make Franklinite the official state mineral
NEW JERSEY – A mineral often found in the northwest portion of New Jersey but regarded as rare around the globe would become the official mineral of the state under legislation sponsored by Senator Steven Oroho and approved Monday by the Senate. The legislation, S-1727, would elevate franklinite in...
wrnjradio.com
Drivers with moderate to profound hearing loss could soon get special MVC notation on vehicle registration
NEW JERSEY – A bill advancing in the Legislature and cleared by an Assembly committee on Monday, would require the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to issue a vehicle registration with a special designation to drivers with moderate to profound hearing loss or deafness. Assemblyman Hal Wirths, a prime...
wrnjradio.com
NJ AG’s Office reaches $495M settlement in principle with Credit Suisse to resolve allegations of fraud
NEW JERSEY – The Office of the Attorney General announced Monday that the New Jersey Bureau of Securities has reached a $495 million agreement in principle with Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., and DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. (collectively “Credit Suisse”) that would resolve a lawsuit arising from the offer and sale of toxic residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) from 2006 to 2007 in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
wrnjradio.com
DEP, NJDOT warn motorists to drive with extra caution as deer activity increases, daylight decreases due to earlier twilight
NEW JERSEY – Drivers are reminded to be extra vigilant on roadways this fall as the mating season for white-tailed deer gets underway and daylight is limited during peak commuting hours, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced Monday.
wrnjradio.com
FirstEnergy reminds customers to stay safe this Halloween season
NEW JERSEY – As Halloween nears, FirstEnergy Corp. reminds the public to keep safety top of mind as they decorate their homes and partake in seasonal festivities. Celebrating responsibly will help keep people of all ages safe and the electricity flowing reliably this season. “Halloween is a peak time...
