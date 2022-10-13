Read full article on original website
Related
Charlize Theron Upgrades Y2K Trend with Red Dress Over Pants & Strappy Sandals at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022
Charlize Theron brought an updated look to a popular Y2K style. The “Atomic Blonde” star attended Elle’s Women in Hollywood award show in Los Angeles yesterday night. To the event, she wore a red midi dress paired over matching pants, both from Alaïa. Her fitted dress featured a turtleneck collar and long sleeves. The style was reminiscent of the early 2000s when stars hit the red carpet in dresses worn over flare jeans. Celebrities like Ashley Tisdale, Miley Cyrus and Anne Hathaway were all seen in the trend on multiple occasions. Theron added a black oversized blazer over top of the red...
Unbanned! James Corden 'Apologized Profusely' After Renowned Restaurant Owner Forbid His 'Abusive' Behaviors
James Corden was forgiven for his recent behavior at New York City's Balthazar.Corden "apologized profusely" for his atrocious treatment toward staff after famous restaurant owner Keith McNally publicly slammed and banned the 44-year-old from his establishment."James Corden just called me and apologized profusely," McNally wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, October 17. "Having f**ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances." THE KARDASHIAN FAMILY'S 'HOUSE OF THE DRAGON' SKIT LEAVES SOCIAL MEDIA DIVIDEDAlthough full of forgiveness, the restauranteur didn't hesitate to take his own witty jab at the comedian, stating, "so if James Corden...
Usher Serenades Issa Rae On Stage In Las Vegas: “Do You Mind If I Just Sing A Couple Songs To You?”
Usher shared a special moment with Issa Rae last Saturday (Oct. 15) during a performance for his Las Vegas Residency. The 44-year-old R&B singer connected with the Hollywood mogul for an intimate delivery of “Superstar.” The moment was shared by both stars on social media. “I love you Issa Rae,” Usher exclaimed as the two swayed to the live music.More from VIBE.comWhy Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Is Necessary ViewingUsher Celebrates 44th Birthday With Surprise Party In Las VegasIssa Rae Named Honoree At The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala “Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple [of] songs to...
Joey Bada$$ Defends Kanye West Over Removed ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
Rapper Joey Bada$$ has voiced his thoughts on the removal of Kanye West’s controversial interview from REVOLT’s Drink Champs, deeming the censorship of Ye’s views as “wack.” The Brooklynite weighed in on the topic on Monday evening (Oct. 17), posting multiple tweets challenging the move, while also blasting Drink Champs for caving in to public scrutiny. “I don’t support everything Kanye been saying and honestly been trying my best to ignore most of it (for my own peace of mind) but censoring his right to freedom of speech is WACK. Askin him to come speak on your platform and then removing/blocking...
Comments / 0