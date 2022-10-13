Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
WANE-TV
City to start leaf collection on Halloween in Fort Wayne neighborhoods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city released on Monday this year’s schedule for leaf pickup in neighborhoods throughout Fort Wayne. The city announced in a release the Fort Wayne Street Department will be collecting leaves in more than 400 neighborhoods starting on Halloween. Leaf pickup begins Oct....
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Some snow this evening!
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heavy wet snow is falling in parts of our area. A FIRST ALERT DAY declared. The south and west part of Allen County as well as parts of Whitley and Huntington counties. Most accumulation is on grassy areas, but limited snow accumulation on some roads making for slick travel. Later this evening the snow may change back to a rain and snow mix. If you are traveling in any of these areas, watch out for slick spots! More tonight at 11 on Fort Wayne’s NBC.
WANE-TV
Protest and passage: Fort Wayne may get a new recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Plan Commission meetings are usually a mundane affair. In fact, between members, dissension is rare, so rare that even one of the commission members learned Monday night that five votes were needed to pass or reject an item on the agenda.
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
First snowflakes of the season fly this week
A big blast of cold air will allow for some snow to mix with lake effect rain showers.
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
WANE-TV
Annual autumn race benefits downtown branch of YCMA
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fundraiser for the downtown branch of the YMCA is back Sunday with the River City Rat Race. For the 22nd year, participants are fundraising for the Central YMCA location through the event. Runners get to take in the scenic routes of either a 5K or 10K race in the autumn weather.
WANE-TV
Founder of George’s International Market dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – George Rongos, the face and founder of George’s International Market, died Sunday, the business announced. The store, which also houses the original Salsa Grille, said in a Facebook post Rongos died peacefully with family at his side. The full Facebook post says:. Our...
FireRescue1
UPS driver spots car crashed in Ind. lake, rushes to help driver
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A UPS driver was passing by Indiana’s Lake Monroe when they spotted a damaged guardrail — then a vehicle crashed in the water, on Friday, Oct. 14, according to firefighters. As the driver looked on, they could see the passenger door moving, as someone...
WOWO News
Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic...
WANE-TV
Old library converted to lofts in New Haven
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Book lovers, you could move into an old library in New Haven. Lofts are now available to rent at the former branch of the Allen County Public Library on 435 Ann St. Harley Zielinski and Spencer Lulling, co-owners of Select Home Designs, bought the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mayor says he’ll pay crash costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said he’ll pay for “all damages” associated with the crash he was in earlier this month, allegedly while driving drunk. The city issued this statement from Mayor Henry Monday afternoon:. On October 9, I publicly apologized...
WANE-TV
Winter Weather Advisory through early Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 1 am Tuesday, October 18, for areas like LaGrange, Kendallville, Columbia City, Warsaw, and Wabash, where slushy snow accumulations of up to a 4 inches are possible. With rain mixing in, some areas in these counties may end up with very little snow. It is an event where totals can range greatly across a short distance.
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
Fort Wayne Council seeks answers on mayor's OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne City Council has asked the city's attorney to answer several questions stemming from Mayor Tom Henry's recent drunken driving crash and the suspension of his driver's license for 90 days. Council President Jason Arp sent the letter to City Attorney Malak Heiny...
WANE-TV
Gems, minerals among displays at Allen County Fairgrounds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to search for gold at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Three Rivers Gem & Mineral Society‘s Annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show is here. The event includes entertainment for all ages, with a gem sluice, fluorescent room, informative displays, mineral identification and more.
