Grandview police investigating fatal shooting in O’Donnell Park

The Grandview Police Department announced Thursday it is investigating a fatal shooting in O’Donnell Park, located at 13500 Kurzweil Road.

Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and discovered 34-year-old Orson Roth III dead alongside a man who had been shot and was in serious condition.

The second victim was transported to an area hospital.

Police say witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing two men running from the area.

Additional agencies assisted in searching for suspects, including the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, Lee’s Summit Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

No suspects were located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

