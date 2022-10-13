Read full article on original website
Hyundai and Kia Will Lose $2 Billion on Fixing Bad Engines This Quarter
Hyundai’s offsetting much of its earnings with engine repairs, Honda dealers are shaking in their boots because somebody said “direct sales,” and we all just want Nissan and Renault to work this out. All that and more in Tuesday’s Morning Shift for October 18, 2022. 1st...
Meet the 2023 Mercedes EQE and 2024 AMG EQE SUVs
Mercedes is here to bless your Sunday with two gorgeous new machines for the future, the 2023 EQE and the 2024 AMG EQE SUVs. And yes, that latter name means Merc is giving us an electrified performance machine. Let’s start with the EQE SUV. This will be the fourth EQ...
Tesla Reportedly Shifting Battery Production from Germany to Texas
In a move that suggests there’s even more trouble at Tesla’s German factory than previously reported, the electric automaker appears to be taking a step back and shifting its focus to its Austin, Texas facility. A report from Handelsblatt first covered by Electrek says problems with battery production have led Tesla to begin moving manufacturing equipment out of Germany and into Texas.
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Production Car: This Is It
As major automakers transition to EVs, they generally take one of two approaches: put customers at ease by adding an electric powertrain to a familiar model, or attempt to entice buyers with a radically unique experience. Cadillac has finally unveiled the long-awaited Celestiq ultra-luxury fastback sedan, and I think it’s safe to say, the company is taking the latter approach.
The Specialized Turbo Creo SL Is a Nearly Perfect Electric Road Bike
Most electric bikes that you see on the street are set up for commuters and delivery riders. They’re heavy, with wide tires to soak up bumps, and come decked out with fenders and luggage racks. Bikes like this are great if you want to leave the car at home and take an electrically-assisted ride.
This Pontiac V8-Swapped Porsche 911 is a Blasphemous Creation of Possible Genius
Depending on when you read this, you can either buy or just missed the opportunity to buy a 2002 Porsche 911 with an engine-swap from a Pontiac G8 GT. It’s currently listed on Cars and Bids, and, at the time of writing, is priced at a surprisingly reasonable $19,000. Not bad for a 911 if you don’t mind taking on the risk of buying someone else’s project.
At $6,300, Could This 1998 Ford F-150 XLT Make for an Excellent Deal?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice F-150 is from Ford’s aero-era with rounded bodywork that stands in stark contrast to today’s severely boxy design. Let’s see if its condition and kit might smooth the path for its asking price. We started off the week with a...
At $19,000, Is This 1972 Volvo 1800ES a Shooting Brake That Won’t Break the Bank?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice 1800ES eschews Volvo’s boxy styling for a sexy and practical longroof coupe look. Let’s see if the price tag on this classic also makes it worth a second glance. We’ve often been told that good things come in small packages, and...
Alfa Romeo 'Is Now in a Position to Fund its Own Future'
It may be hard to believe if you live in the U.S., but according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, Alfa Romeo is making money. Enough money that the brand is actually profitable and, thus, not going anywhere anytime soon. And boy, do we really want to believe that’s true.
What's the Best Car for Having Fun in the Snow?
It’s the middle of October, which means the weather’s starting to cool down. Our own Erin Marquis has already seen the first snowflake of winter, which means those long months of ice-covered roads are nigh. But while snow may be an inconvenience to commuters, for those just looking to get from Point A to Point B, it can be an absolute blast for us enthusiasts. As long as we’re in the right car, that is.
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Drops Price, Adds All-Wheel Drive
It’s a big day for the Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Not only will the company now offer all-wheel drive on the model, there are now also five trim levels and a lower starting price. Oh, and it’s got even more power than before. None of that is to mention a general refresh the car is undergoing for the 2023 model year on the inside and outside.
You’ll Never be Rich Enough to Match Your Private Jet With Your Bentley
What would you say is the ultimate display of wealth? Is it designing and building your own luxury home? Heading to your local auction house and bidding on, and winning, an ultra-rare supercar? Well, for one aspiring billionaire, the ultimate display of wealth is matching your fleet of private aircraft with your bespoke Bentley.
The 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre Is an Electric Car That Doesn't Look Like One
Rolls-Royce has taken the rather overwhelming wrap with all the words on it off of its first electric vehicle, the Spectre. That’s a fortunate thing, because the Spectre looks much better this way. Rolls-Royce’s first EV just so happens to be a fastback coupe, and an elegant one at...
Formula E Is Reportedly Ditching FanBoost for 2023
One of Formula E’s much-maligned gimmicks might just be laid to rest this year. The Race reports that FanBoost is set to die with the introduction of the Gen3 cars as a way to add “authenticity” to the racing product. I know I’m not alone when I say it’s about damn time.
You Can't Get a Honda Civic Under $25,000 Anymore
Let’s face it. Everyone is raising prices. There are still supply constraints and inflation. Unfortunately, that also means that things that were once cheap aren’t cheap anymore. Take basic modes of transportation. Cars like the Toyota Corolla and Nissan Sentra aren’t as basic as they once were. Some were still somewhat cheap, but automakers are slowly getting rid of basic small cars, either by eliminating them entirely or getting rid of base models. Honda has become one of those automakers ,as the brand has eliminated the base Civic LX on both the sedan and hatch for 2023.
2023 Toyota GR Corolla: How Would You Configure Yours?
Toyota has finally launched the online configurator for its hotly anticipated hot-hatch GR Corolla. It’s the best way to daydream about a car most of us won’t possibly be able to afford (because of dealer markups). There are unsurprisingly very few options available for the GR Corolla outside...
Volvo’s EX90 Interior Will be a Scandi Living Room Made From Recycled Bottles
When you’re thinking about the ultimate car interior, what does that look like to you? Is it all leather and dark woods, or are you more interested in Alcantara? For Volvo, the dream interior on its flagship SUV should feel like a Scandinavian living room and be made from recycled plastic bottles.
Moke Returns to U.S. with Highway-Legal EV for Anyone After a Terrifying Commute
Are you waiting for the perfect car to come along before making the switch to EVs? Well I’ve got good news for you as British automaker Moke International is finally returning to the U.S. with a fully highway-legal electric golf cart/off-roader/buggy/thing. For anyone not in the know, the Moke...
Ford Recalls F-150 and Bronco Sport for Flickering Parking Lights
Remember in Point Break, the scene where the cast is all playing beach football with only the light from their cars illuminating the sand? Apparently, the curmudgeons over at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have decided that sports by headlight are fine, but trying to host a vehicle-illuminated rave is just a bridge too far. At least, that’s what NHTSA is implying with its latest lighting recall for the Ford F-150 and Bronco Sport.
The 1959 United States Grand Prix at Sebring Almost Ended in Financial Ruin
As Formula 1 neared its first decade of existence, promoters in America began to look at the World Championship and wonder just what it would take to actually bring the globe’s greatest racing stars to United States. Unfortunately, the first-ever United States Grand Prix at Sebring was a little bit of a disaster. Despite a stunning finish, small crowds killed the Florida race — but Alec Ulmann, who set up the event, was willing to try again.
