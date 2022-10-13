Read full article on original website
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
MCLA Returning to Pre-pandemic Patterns, In-class Instruction
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA president James Birge said students are mostly doing well to start the new school year, after two-and-a-half years of remote or hybrid instruction. "I think all of us know that the pandemic hasn't disappeared. It's in an endemic stage, and so there's a little bit of disease, but generally, the people that I've encountered seem really excited to be back," he said. "Really happy to be sitting with people and not necessarily online."
Visually Impaired Students Unite for White Cane Awareness Day at Pittsfield High
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — "Yes we can" was the phrase of the day on Friday as students with visual impairments gathered at Pittsfield High School to celebrate White Cane Awareness Day. "It's nice for them to know that there are others dealing with the same situations," said Lynn Shortis, a...
Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — One dozen Berkshire county libraries are hosting The Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl from October 17 to October 22, 2022. All are welcome to explore the Berkshires by visiting public libraries across the county. Participants can pick up a passport at the first library they visit and then drive from library to library, collecting passport stamps and small prizes.
BCArc Hires New Director and Advances Family Support Manager
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County Arc hired new director Jessica Russo and promoted Nancy Willey to Family Support Manager. Jessica Russo has been named BCArc's Director of Family Support & Advocacy. As Director, she will oversee BCArc's Family Support Center, the Adult Family (Foster) Care program, help families navigate the Commonwealth's referral services, advocate for students for their education, and create networking and social opportunities for families.
RSVP Recognizes Volunteers with Annual Luncheon
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program held its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Friday afternoon at Country Club of Pittsfield to honor volunteers and staff who helped make an impact to the community. RSVP provides individuals 55 and older who live in Berkshire County the opportunity to...
Lenox Repeats as Western Mass Champions
WILBRAHAM, Mass. -- The best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2021 is also the best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2022. It just has some new faces leading the way. "Last year, we had Max [Digrigoli] and Ben [Haddad], and they were a huge...
Talk on Frank Grant at the Williams Bookstore
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A biography about Berkshire County's Frank Grant, a Black player voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006, will be the focus of a talk starting at 4:00 this Wednesday at the Williams Bookstore on 81 Spring Street. The new 270-page book is by...
Pittsfield School Committee OKs Higher Custodial Wages
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee on Wednesday approved a memorandum of agreement with the district custodial union through 2025, bumping up senior custodians' hourly wages by over a dollar. The approval was unanimous with no public conversation after about an hour in executive session. The custodial union is...
Great Barrington Fixed-Rate Power Supply Program Agreement
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The town has finalized a 12-month, fixed-price electricity supply agreement through its municipal power-purchasing program. This fixed rate, lower than a planned National Grid increase, is being passed on to local residents and businesses who can choose to opt into the program. According to a...
Daytime Paving Scheduled on Sections of Route 8
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 from the Deerfield Street intersection in Pittsfield and then north to the town line for Lanesborough and Cheshire. The work will take place daily from Tuesday, Oct. 18, through...
Mission Restaurant to Close at the End of the Month
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —After 15 years on North Street, Mission Restaurant will be closing its doors on Halloween. The news was announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. "We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all our patrons for making Mission such an incredible part of downtown Pittsfield through the years. A special thank you to our team members, past and present, who brought their passion and talents to the restaurant shift after shift – though our chapter together may be closing, the memories and experiences we've shared are timeless," the post read.
Taconic Pushes Springfield Central to Five Sets
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Taconic volleyball team Monday rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling to Springfield Central, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7. "Springfield is a great team, and again we were able to play at a level that is hard to reach versus a weaker team," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "This was our last regular season match and great way to go into the post-season."
MCLA Men's Soccer Blanks Fitchburg State
FITCHBURG, Mass. -- Mount Greylock graduate Sam Edge stopped six shots Saturday to backstop the MCLA men's soccer team to a 3-0 win over Fitchburg State. Marcos Lopez had a goal and an assist for the Trailblazers (5-7-1, 2-2-1 MASCAC), who host Salem State on Friday. Volleyball. SALEM, Mass. --...
Frontier Boys Shut Out Lenox
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. -- Nico Fasulo scored in the eighth minute to send the Frontier boys soccer team on to a 2-0 win over Lenox on Monday. Frontier doubled its lead on an own goal in the final minute of the first half. Lenox (2-0) hosts Mount Greylock on Thursday.
Residents Ask Questions About Proposed Mall Cannabis Facility
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Residents questioned water use and the condition of the deteriorating building during a community outreach meeting for the proposed cannabis facility at the Berkshire Mall. On Monday, applicant Blake Mensing of JMJ Holdings presented the group's preliminary plans for the facility, which include making former anchor...
Mount Greylock Girls Top Hoosac Valley
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Lily McDermott had a goal and an assist Monday to lead the Mount Greylock girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Hoosac Valley. Nora Lopez, Maire Scanlon and Jane Skavlem each found the back of the net, and Mai O'Connor made two saves to earn the shutout in goal.
2022 One Book, One Community Read Tackles Intimate Abuse
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The third annual One Book, One Community read features Tanya Selvaratnam's recount of intimate abuse from former New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. In October, about two dozen virtual groups began reading "Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence" by Tanya Selvaratnam, and in April,...
Williamstown Board's Try to Make Housing Affordable Called 'Madness'
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After June's annual town meeting referred back most of an ambitious slate of proposals from the Planning Board, the panel is preparing a simpler, more focused set of proposed bylaw amendments that it hopes will be more readily understood by members of town meeting 2023. Last...
Taconic Boys Shut Out Drury
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Ezra Ezan and Reynaldo Castro each scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 7-0 win over Drury. Nick Plazas, Riley Crawford and Ethan O'Donnell each found the back of the net for the Thunder. Taconic (14-0-1) hosts Pittsfield on...
