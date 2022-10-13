Read full article on original website
Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition
AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
Girl, 13, makes claim for second time in as many months that boy, 17, touched her inappropriately: Solon Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, officers were called to the playground of Orchard Middle School, 6780 SOM Center Road, where a girl, 13, reported that, while she was with a 12-year-old female friend, a boy, 17, had inappropriately touched her buttocks. The same girl had made a similar report against...
Woman shot, man found dead on Elyria street
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday afternoon, a 911 call to Elyria police reported a man laying in the roadway. When officers arrived in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, they say they found a man dead in the street with a firearm next to him. At the same time, police say, a 19-year-old female arrived […]
2 teens arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — Two people from Lorain have been arrested in connection with last month's deadly shooting in Elyria that claimed the life 14-year-old Shayne Edwards. Police announced the update during a 9 a.m. press conference Tuesday, revealing that those arrested are a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.
Canton police: Man dead, woman hurt in apartment shooting
CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead and an 18-year-old woman hurt early Monday morning, a news release said. It happened around 3:15 a.m. at an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Avenue N.W. Canton police say...
Details released on apparent murder-suicide in Elyria
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland leaders rename street in honor of 12-year-old murder victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland woman continues to fight every day to make sure her daughter’s name stays alive. Davia Garth, 12, was murdered in her home in 2014 by her stepfather, Rufus Gray. Gray also shot her mother, Sonya Garth, four times before killing Davia. “Oct. 30, 2014,...
whbc.com
Accused Killer of 18-Year-Old Akron Woman Arraigned
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-sought suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Akron girl has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge with a gun specification. 19-year-old Adarus Black remains jailed on $100,000 bond. Nakia Crawford was driving with her grandmother near the downtown...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Canton shooting
Canton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured early Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
Elyria man found dead, woman wounded in 'related incident'
ELYRIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from an unrelated story on an Elyria murder/suicide from the same day. An Elyria man is dead and a 19-year-old woman wounded in what police are calling a 'related incident'. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
cleveland19.com
Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
cleveland19.com
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a 911 call, according to a department press release. Police...
Police: Shots fired into vehicle after a domestic dispute in Willoughby Hills
Shots were fired into a vehicle in Willoughby Hills after a domestic disturbance call on Saturday afternoon, according to the Willoughby Hills Police Department.
cleveland19.com
Police investigating threat made towards school district in Cuyahoga County, officials say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials. The threat came through social media ‘over the weekend’, a district spokesperson said, saying the threat was set for this upcoming school week.
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Man hit by SUV, killed in Wooster Township: OSHP
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wooster Post are investigating after a man was hit and killed Sunday morning on State Route 3.
Authorities searching for suspect who robbed PNC Bank in Woodmere
WOODMERE, Ohio — The FBI Cleveland and Woodmere police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery that took place on Saturday, October 15 at the PNC Bank at 27359 Chagrin Boulevard. The suspect went into the bank and handed a bank teller...
3 Lorain County stores cited for selling alcohol to underage customers
Last week, law enforcement agencies in Lorain County cited several stores for allowing underage customers to buy alcohol.
