Summit County, OH

Cleveland.com

Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition

AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman shot, man found dead on Elyria street

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday afternoon, a 911 call to Elyria police reported a man laying in the roadway. When officers arrived in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, they say they found a man dead in the street with a firearm next to him. At the same time, police say, a 19-year-old female arrived […]
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

2 teens arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two people from Lorain have been arrested in connection with last month's deadly shooting in Elyria that claimed the life 14-year-old Shayne Edwards. Police announced the update during a 9 a.m. press conference Tuesday, revealing that those arrested are a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

Canton police: Man dead, woman hurt in apartment shooting

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead and an 18-year-old woman hurt early Monday morning, a news release said. It happened around 3:15 a.m. at an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Avenue N.W. Canton police say...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland leaders rename street in honor of 12-year-old murder victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland woman continues to fight every day to make sure her daughter’s name stays alive. Davia Garth, 12, was murdered in her home in 2014 by her stepfather, Rufus Gray. Gray also shot her mother, Sonya Garth, four times before killing Davia. “Oct. 30, 2014,...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Accused Killer of 18-Year-Old Akron Woman Arraigned

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-sought suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Akron girl has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge with a gun specification. 19-year-old Adarus Black remains jailed on $100,000 bond. Nakia Crawford was driving with her grandmother near the downtown...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

Elyria man found dead, woman wounded in 'related incident'

ELYRIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from an unrelated story on an Elyria murder/suicide from the same day. An Elyria man is dead and a 19-year-old woman wounded in what police are calling a 'related incident'. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

cleveland19.com

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
