Georgia State

Eggman73
4d ago

You asked "What can be done about the problem", and went on to give some possibilities. You neglected to mention the poor driving habits of the people in those states. Rural roads where people routinely drive over 75 mph, and very often at night when deer are on the roads. Come and drive in these states and witness, firsthand, how aggressive the drivers are and you'll have your eyes opened.

WRDW-TV

South Carolina’s new tool helps residents prepare for earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina residents now have a new tool to help them be better prepared for earthquakes. On Monday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched Earthquake.SC, an interactive website designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes in the Palmetto State and how to best prepare for them.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

National gas prices head in a different direction from our region’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have edged up slightly in the past week, even though prices declined nationally. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have increased by 2 cents from last week’s average, climbing to $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Even...
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business

South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business.Forbes. The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp debate in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams faced off on Monday in their first debate since they competed for the governor’s mansion in 2018. The debate quickly became a policy-heavy affair, with the candidates hammering each other over everything from education to crime to election laws. What’s more, it unfolded on the first day of the state’s early voting period, offering Abrams and Kemp a key chance to make their cases to undecided voters before they cast their ballots.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

S.C. Department of Transportation announces it is debt-free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the department is debt-free as of Monday. SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds. By paying off all outstanding debt, including State Infrastructure Bank loans, the agency is saving money on future interest...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. Dept. of Veterans Service receives grant to prevent veteran suicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Veterans Service is working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to prevent veteran suicide in Georgia. The agency received a $747,464 grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The grant will support the mission of the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP). This is a 3-year program that provides funding to community-based organizations with innovative ideas for preventing veteran suicide.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Good news, challenges revealed in South Carolina school report cards, Spearman says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina education officials announced the progress and ongoing challenges teachers and students face in the classroom Monday morning. The South Carolina Education Oversight Committee and the Department of Education released its 2022 School Report Card at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School in Prosperity. : Here’s how Lowcountry...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News4Jax.com

Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday

Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
GEORGIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement

“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
VIRGINIA STATE

