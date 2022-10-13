Read full article on original website
Eggman73
4d ago
You asked "What can be done about the problem", and went on to give some possibilities. You neglected to mention the poor driving habits of the people in those states. Rural roads where people routinely drive over 75 mph, and very often at night when deer are on the roads. Come and drive in these states and witness, firsthand, how aggressive the drivers are and you'll have your eyes opened.
Reply(2)
3
WRDW-TV
South Carolina’s new tool helps residents prepare for earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina residents now have a new tool to help them be better prepared for earthquakes. On Monday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched Earthquake.SC, an interactive website designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes in the Palmetto State and how to best prepare for them.
WRDW-TV
National gas prices head in a different direction from our region’s
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have edged up slightly in the past week, even though prices declined nationally. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have increased by 2 cents from last week’s average, climbing to $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Even...
South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business
South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business.Forbes. The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!
Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp debate in Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams faced off on Monday in their first debate since they competed for the governor’s mansion in 2018. The debate quickly became a policy-heavy affair, with the candidates hammering each other over everything from education to crime to election laws. What’s more, it unfolded on the first day of the state’s early voting period, offering Abrams and Kemp a key chance to make their cases to undecided voters before they cast their ballots.
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (October 9-15)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own. During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies.
WRDW-TV
S.C. Department of Transportation announces it is debt-free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the department is debt-free as of Monday. SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds. By paying off all outstanding debt, including State Infrastructure Bank loans, the agency is saving money on future interest...
WRDW-TV
Ga. Dept. of Veterans Service receives grant to prevent veteran suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Veterans Service is working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to prevent veteran suicide in Georgia. The agency received a $747,464 grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The grant will support the mission of the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP). This is a 3-year program that provides funding to community-based organizations with innovative ideas for preventing veteran suicide.
WRDW-TV
Good news, challenges revealed in South Carolina school report cards, Spearman says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina education officials announced the progress and ongoing challenges teachers and students face in the classroom Monday morning. The South Carolina Education Oversight Committee and the Department of Education released its 2022 School Report Card at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School in Prosperity. : Here’s how Lowcountry...
News4Jax.com
Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday
Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
Debate analysis: Political experts dig into Warnock, Walker answers on economy, abortion
Both campaigns claimed victory following the heated debate.
WJCL
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Urn containing Georgia woman’s ashes mysteriously washes up 900 miles away in New Jersey
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — While a father and his kids were at the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey they made an unexpected find. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Right off Cardiff Road on Bayside Beach in Ocean City, Ryan Leonard saw a purple...
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Watch Stacey Abrams Debate Brian Kemp In Georgia Governor Race: Live Stream Options To View Online
While an outsized amount of attention has been placed on the spectacle that is the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, the Peach State also has a very important gubernatorial election coming up next month that cannot be forgotten. As such, the Democratic nominee, Stacey Abrams, is scheduled to debate her...
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia leads nation in flu-like illnesses, CDC says
Flu season is spiking early this fall. Georgia leads the nation in flu-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State Representative Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard passes away at 67
State Representative Henry 'Wayne' Howard has died, his family confirmed with WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Thursday evening.
