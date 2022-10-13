Read full article on original website
Strength Seen in Nutanix (NTNX): Can Its 24.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
NTNX - Free Report) shares soared 24.6% in the last trading session to close at $26.35. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.8% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing in Nutanix...
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Stock Jumps 15.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?
BRLT - Free Report) shares soared 15.7% in the last trading session to close at $6.72. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.9% loss over the past four weeks. Brilliant Earth’s stock rally...
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
OHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.27, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the health...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 18th
KLBAY - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days. Klabin SA Price and Consensus. Klabin...
Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Soars 13.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
WVE - Free Report) shares soared 13.8% in the last trading session to close at $5.20. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 36% gain over the past four weeks. Last month, the company...
Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
IEP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $52.31, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Pick These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Winning Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -1.93%: What You Should Know
PERI - Free Report) closed at $22.35, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had...
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Cal-Maine, ADP, General Mills in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes ended a tumultuous week as fresh inflation numbers weighed on markets and investors closely monitored the global economic trends. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a 1.2% gain last week, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6% and 3.1%, respectively. The...
BofA (BAC) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid NII, Provisions & IB Ail
BAC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of 81 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. The bottom line compared unfavorably with 85 cents earned in the prior-year quarter. The reported quarter number included $354 million related to the settlement of “legacy monoline insurance litigation.” Our estimate for earnings was also 81 cents per share.
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know
LPX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $53.11, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
HP (HPQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HPQ - Free Report) closed at $25.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Comstock Resources (CRK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CRK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.54, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and...
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 17th
ASBFY - Free Report) is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.0% downward over the last 60 days. Aviva (. AVVIY - Free Report) is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products.The...
Bank of America (BAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
BAC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.53%. A...
Is Ring Energy (REI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
HOPE - Free Report) to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Factors to Note Ahead of Iridium (IRDM) Q3 Earnings Release
IRDM - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s bottom line is pegged at 2 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported loss of 2 cents per share.
Elevance Health (ELV) to Post Q3 Earnings: A Beat in the Cards?
ELV - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak in third-quarter 2022, results of which are expected to be released on Oct 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the health benefits company’s adjusted earnings per share of $8.04 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.72 by 4.2%, primarily due to membership growth across the Commercial & Specialty Business as well as the Government Business, increased premiums and adjusted premium rates in Medicare. The company has bumped up its premium rates to cover the rising cost trends.
