Bennington, VT

newportdispatch.com

Fair Haven man arrested in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 37-year-old man from Fair Haven was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Authorities were dispatched to Cumberland Farms to check on a person possibly under the influence of drugs at around 12:00 a.m. Police say they located Randy Klinger when they arrived. Klinger was...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they located and arrested Michael Durkee on Grove Street at around 6:30 p.m. Durkee was wanted for a violation of probation stemming from original charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and violation of probation.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man facing numerous charges

RUTLAND — A 33-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they attempted to locate Nathan Stevens at an address on Evergreen Ave at around 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, Stevens left the home and took off on foot. After a...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Police: Teen caught with loaded gun at Crossgates

The Guilderland Police Department arrested a 17-year-old caught carrying a loaded gun inside Crossgates Mall on Saturday. Police say the weapon was a defaced 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun. The suspect was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree. The teen was arraigned in Albany...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Two arrested in Albany for possession of illegal firearm

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were able to get an illegal gun off of the streets. According to investigators, they pulled over 41-year-old Rashun Reese and 38-year-old Jennifer Rosario in Albany on October 14. Police said the pair had a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol, which...
ALBANY, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Two separate busts by Massachusetts State Police nets 30,000 doses of fentanyl, 27,480 bags of fentanyl/heroin

Two busts by the Massachusetts State Police have netted big quantities of fentanyl and heroin. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant on Miller Street that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Troy Record

State Police arrest Berlin man for unlawful imprisonment

BERLIN, N.Y. — On Oct. 11, New York State Police of Sand Lake arrested Mark S. Ring, 32, of Berlin. Ring was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment. On Oct. 4, Troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont, identifying...
BERLIN, NY
WNYT

Mississippi homicide suspect caught in Saratoga County

U.S. Marshals have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in Malta, after a teenager was shot dead last week in Mississippi. Adrian Shama McCrimmon was arrested Monday night, say U.S. Marshalls in Albany. Another suspect, Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20, was arrested in Alabama. Both are being charged with murder.
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Party at former bank shut down by Troy police

Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
TROY, NY
VTDigger

Suspect in 2 recent shootings arrested during Bennington drug bust

Bennington police said they broke up a major drug-selling operation and caught a suspect in two recent shootings when they served a search warrant Thursday morning in Bennington. Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte, 18, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was held without bail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, trafficking fentanyl and...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Pittsfield inmate released to pre-trial custody

A Pittsfield man who was in pre-trial custody for about a month because his GPS monitoring device ran out of a charge, was ordered to be let go, pending trial. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, prosecutors asked for Seneca Jermaine Gillyard to be held in pre-trial custody because his tracking bracelet died for several hours, putting him in violation of the terms of his probation.
PITTSFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Man caught with 2,400 bags of fentanyl in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS — A 27-year-old man from Massachusetts will face multiple charges following an incident that began in Westminster. On September 29, a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-91 at around 11: 10 p.m. Police say the vehicle fled from...
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
WNYT

Two in custody in connection to stolen U-Haul

Breaking new details on a traffic back up on 787 Saturday night. We’ve learned that Troy police were tracking down a stolen U-Haul and pulled over that U-Haul, blocking parts of the highway. Police tell us they arrested two suspects for stealing the vehicle. We received several tips about...
TROY, NY

