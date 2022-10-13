Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
newportdispatch.com
Fair Haven man arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 37-year-old man from Fair Haven was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Authorities were dispatched to Cumberland Farms to check on a person possibly under the influence of drugs at around 12:00 a.m. Police say they located Randy Klinger when they arrived. Klinger was...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they located and arrested Michael Durkee on Grove Street at around 6:30 p.m. Durkee was wanted for a violation of probation stemming from original charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and violation of probation.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man facing numerous charges
RUTLAND — A 33-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they attempted to locate Nathan Stevens at an address on Evergreen Ave at around 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, Stevens left the home and took off on foot. After a...
WNYT
Police: Teen caught with loaded gun at Crossgates
The Guilderland Police Department arrested a 17-year-old caught carrying a loaded gun inside Crossgates Mall on Saturday. Police say the weapon was a defaced 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun. The suspect was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree. The teen was arraigned in Albany...
Hadley man allegedly gets 2 DWIs in same day
A Hadley man was arrested twice on the same day October 13, for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI).
Woman charged with OUI after crashing into Springfield police cruiser, gun seized from vehicle
A woman from Adams was arrested after crashing into a Springfield police cruiser early Saturday morning.
Albany man arrested in New Baltimore on drug charges
An Albany man was arrested in New Baltimore on Saturday. Morris Ozymandious, 48, faces several drug-related charges after being pulled over on state route 9W.
Ezra Miller denies breaking into Vermont home, stealing liquor
Miller, who has a home in Stamford, is facing charges of burglary and petit larceny punishable by up to 26 years in prison. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ezra Miller denies breaking into Vermont home, stealing liquor.
WNYT
Two arrested in Albany for possession of illegal firearm
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were able to get an illegal gun off of the streets. According to investigators, they pulled over 41-year-old Rashun Reese and 38-year-old Jennifer Rosario in Albany on October 14. Police said the pair had a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol, which...
fallriverreporter.com
Two separate busts by Massachusetts State Police nets 30,000 doses of fentanyl, 27,480 bags of fentanyl/heroin
Two busts by the Massachusetts State Police have netted big quantities of fentanyl and heroin. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant on Miller Street that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
Troy Record
State Police arrest Berlin man for unlawful imprisonment
BERLIN, N.Y. — On Oct. 11, New York State Police of Sand Lake arrested Mark S. Ring, 32, of Berlin. Ring was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment. On Oct. 4, Troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont, identifying...
WNYT
Mississippi homicide suspect caught in Saratoga County
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in Malta, after a teenager was shot dead last week in Mississippi. Adrian Shama McCrimmon was arrested Monday night, say U.S. Marshalls in Albany. Another suspect, Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20, was arrested in Alabama. Both are being charged with murder.
Massachusetts duo accused of drug trafficking in Rutland
A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday against two Springfield, Massachusetts men, accusing them of drug trafficking in Rutland, Vermont.
Galway man accused of pointing handgun during fight
A Galway man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed an illegally owned handgun at someone during a domestic dispute.
WNYT
Party at former bank shut down by Troy police
Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
VTDigger
Suspect in 2 recent shootings arrested during Bennington drug bust
Bennington police said they broke up a major drug-selling operation and caught a suspect in two recent shootings when they served a search warrant Thursday morning in Bennington. Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte, 18, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was held without bail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, trafficking fentanyl and...
1 dead after crash on Route 5 in Amsterdam
Part of Rt. 5 in Amsterdam, between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road, was closed Monday morning after a fatal car crash.
WNYT
Pittsfield inmate released to pre-trial custody
A Pittsfield man who was in pre-trial custody for about a month because his GPS monitoring device ran out of a charge, was ordered to be let go, pending trial. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, prosecutors asked for Seneca Jermaine Gillyard to be held in pre-trial custody because his tracking bracelet died for several hours, putting him in violation of the terms of his probation.
newportdispatch.com
Man caught with 2,400 bags of fentanyl in Bellows Falls
BELLOWS FALLS — A 27-year-old man from Massachusetts will face multiple charges following an incident that began in Westminster. On September 29, a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-91 at around 11: 10 p.m. Police say the vehicle fled from...
WNYT
Two in custody in connection to stolen U-Haul
Breaking new details on a traffic back up on 787 Saturday night. We’ve learned that Troy police were tracking down a stolen U-Haul and pulled over that U-Haul, blocking parts of the highway. Police tell us they arrested two suspects for stealing the vehicle. We received several tips about...
