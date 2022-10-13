ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former President Barack Obama To Campaign In Michigan, Georgia Ahead Of Midterm Elections

Former President Barack Obama may not be heading back into political office, but he is more than willing to hit the campaign trail yet again. On October 28, the former President will return to the state of Georgia to support Raphael Warnock as he looks to keep his seat in the U.S. Senate. He will also support Stacey Abrams as she aims to unseat Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. One day later, he will travel to Michigan and Wisconsin in support of Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes and Gretchen Whitmer.
