Read full article on original website
Related
Rep. Ruben Gallego declares war on Blake Masters' odious criticism of the military
There is no doubt – none – that Rep. Ruben Gallego is a hardcore, in your face, partisan Democratic politician. He doesn’t shrink from it. He shouts it. He celebrates it. ...
Former President Barack Obama To Campaign In Michigan, Georgia Ahead Of Midterm Elections
Former President Barack Obama may not be heading back into political office, but he is more than willing to hit the campaign trail yet again. On October 28, the former President will return to the state of Georgia to support Raphael Warnock as he looks to keep his seat in the U.S. Senate. He will also support Stacey Abrams as she aims to unseat Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. One day later, he will travel to Michigan and Wisconsin in support of Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes and Gretchen Whitmer.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0