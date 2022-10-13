Pins Mechanical poised to debut 30,000-square-foot ‘barcade’ at SouthSide Works

Among all the games and attractions already installed in the two-level operation of more than 30,000 square feet within the new Box Office redevelopment, is the absence of a slide, that will allow guests to whoosh down from the second level to the first. According to Allen, the slide is almost ready to go into operation. — Troy Allen, founder and CEO of Columbus, Ohio-based Rise Brands, expresses some disappointment at not being able to show off the new carnival slide at his new Pins Mechanical Co. at the SouthSide Works as part of a media tour, held Tuesday.

“I’m excited about this one,” he said of what’s expected to be the latest of the company’s slides.

Expect the two tube slides to be there when Pins Mechanical opens at the SouthSide Works next Thursday as a new entertainment anchor at SomeraRoad’s ongoing reinvention of the mixed-use master plan complex.

Rise is actually now putting two of its entertainment concepts under one roof, with Pins Mechanical to be joined by 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, what were previously separate operations now combining for a larger whole as Pins Mechanical continues to expand into new cities.

