ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Allegheny Township police: Man faces drug, gun charges after being detained at DUI checkpoint for expired registration

By Tony LaRussa
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSaON_0iXZxloN00
Courtesy of Westmoreland County jail

A Pittsburgh man faces drug and gun charges after Allegheny Township police said they found marijuana, cocaine and a loaded pistol when he was detained at a sobriety checkpoint for an expired registration.

Larinzo Lamar Johnson, 21, of the 1300 block of Diana Street, North Side was charged with felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and seven misdemeanor drug charges.

He also was issued traffic citations accusing him of driving with a suspended license and having an expired registration and vehicle inspection.

Johnson was being detained in Westmoreland County jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bond of which he must post 10% in bail to be released, according to court records.

He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec on Oct. 25.

An Allegheny Township officer wrote in the criminal complaint charging Johnson that officers from several departments were working a sobriety checkpoint along Route 56 and the McCutcheon Shortcut near Sweetie’s Ice Cream shop Aug. 19 when a 2015 Dodge Charger was detained for having an expired registration.

While directing the driver to pull into an area known as “the pit,” where detained vehicles are gathered, an officer spotted a knotted plastic baggie in the center cup holder that the driver tried to conceal in the waistband of his sweatpants, the complaint said.

When an officer told Johnson he saw him move the baggie from the cup holder, Johnson responded: “That was the weed” and pointed to a plastic bag in the storage compartment of the driver’s door, the complaint said.

The officer said the bag he saw Johnson transfer from the cup holder to his waistband was smaller than the one in the door, police said. Another officer working the detail found the bag of suspected crack cocaine after lifting up Johnson’s shirt, the complaint said.

Police also found $640 in cash when they searched Johnson, who told them there was a firearm in the glove compartment that belonged to his girlfriend, the complaint said.

A Smith & Wesson handgun with one round in the chamber was found in the glove box after Johnson gave police permission for it to be retrieved, according to the complaint.

Johnson also gave police permission to retrieve his identification from the center console, where they said they found his wallet along with a loaded magazine for the handgun and a plastic container used to package marijuana for sale, the complaint said.

The vehicle was impounded, and a search warrant was executed Aug. 24, police said.

Investigators said the plastic container was under Johnson’s wallet and contained 106 stamp bags of suspected heroin.

Johnson is not permitted to possess a firearm because of previous felony convictions, authorities said.

Court records show Johnson pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to felony drug and gun charges filed by Pittsburgh police in February 2021. He was sentenced to four years of probation, including one year of electronic monitoring.

The next say, Johnson pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge filed by Pittsburgh police in July 2021 and was sentenced to two years of probation, court records show.

Comments / 11

Jason Homot
4d ago

Its all a big joke he can probably make the bail without the 10% he'll be out and back at it in a few days. A good lawyer is all that's needed for no jail time

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville man pleads guilty to DUI-related crash that killed pedestrian

A Monroeville man whose car was filled with dozens of empty alcoholic drink containers when he was involved in a drunken-driving crash last year will serve at least two years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle. Braden Chetsko, 23, was ordered by Allegheny County Common...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA
Tribune-Review

2 women killed in North Side shooting were innocent bystanders, police say; 3rd victim ID'd

A 33-year-old mother of four was among three people killed Saturday night when a gas-station parking lot argument escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Jacquelyn Mehalic was on her way to work as a waitress around 10 p.m. Saturday when gunfire broke out in the 300 and 400 blocks of Cedar Avenue near Allegheny Commons in Pittsburgh’s North Side, her father, John Mehalic, told the Trib.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Missing man from Westmoreland County found dead

HERMINIE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man missing since Sept. 7 was found dead on Monday. A hunter found Aaron Ross' body Monday morning in a grassy area along Keystone Road near 8th Street in Sewickley Township. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie. A cause...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy