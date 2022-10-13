ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

2 'exceptional' police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

By Michelle Watson, Holly Yan, CNN
Albany Herald
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Kemp, Abrams lock horns on key issues in gubernatorial race

ATLANTA - Republican Gov. Brian Kemp defended his record on education, crime, the economy, abortion, health care and voting rights Monday night against accusations by Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams that he is not meeting the needs of most Georgians. During an hourlong debate aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting, Kemp touted...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy