ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Xfinity van provides wireless internet connectivity in Port Charlotte

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9JZY_0iXZxC7400

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Xfinity has set up a van in Port Charlotte to provide wireless internet connectivity.

The van is open at Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 2150 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice.

The van can provide wireless internet connectivity to more than 1,000 users at one time over a 300-square-foot area.

Call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320 for Hurricane Ian information.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder, what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Overvalued housing markets in area may get worse with Ian

Still reeling from the impact Hurricane Ian had on the state, the housing market in Southwest Florida has been dubbed as the nation’s most overvalued market by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. A press release from the Florida Atlantic University College of Business states the...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS News

Hurricane Ian debris hauling deal raises questions

MIAMI - As the west coast of Florida begins the long task of rebuilding after Hurricane Ian, Lee County officials are poised to award a debris removal contract that will raise the rate for hauling debris to landfills to $40 a mile. The current rate: Five cents. That single change...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte hospital badly damaged by Hurricane Ian has cleared another hurdle in it’s own road to recovery, the hospital announced Monday. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened several key services Monday, including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
FORT MYERS, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Florida’s Property Insurance Crisis Will Likely Get Worse After Hurricane Ian

Even before Hurricane Ian blasted ashore in September, my home insurance was set to spike by 40 percent this year. I don’t live in a flood zone and I have bare-bones coverage. What is going on? It’s a question many homeowners across the state are asking, and the issue is even more pressing in the wake of Ian, which caused an estimated $67 billion in insured losses, making it the costliest storm in Florida history.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida

“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Port Charlotte woman dies after exiting moving pickup truck in Highlands County

A woman from Port Charlotte was killed Sunday night after exiting a moving pickup truck on Sparta Road in Highlands County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old man from Wauchula was traveling south on Sparta Road, west of Orday Road and just outside Sebring, at around 8 p.m. The rear left passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, exited the truck through the open rear left window while it was in motion.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief

The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy