Xfinity van provides wireless internet connectivity in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Xfinity has set up a van in Port Charlotte to provide wireless internet connectivity.

The van is open at Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 2150 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice.

The van can provide wireless internet connectivity to more than 1,000 users at one time over a 300-square-foot area.

Call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320 for Hurricane Ian information.