Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early MondayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: The deadline to register to vote in Oregon's November election has arrivedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Portland’s Proposed New System of Voting
Proponents of ranked-choice voting say it’s like booking a plane to Houston: You don’t have to understand how a jet engine works to have a safe flight. Using that analogy, think of last week’s edition of WW as a paper airplane. We test-piloted the proposed new system of voting, a ranked-choice ballot in multimember districts (“Portland’s New Math,” Oct. 5). In our test run, we took beloved fairy-tale characters like Mother Goose and the Big Bad Wolf and gamed out how they’d fare in different scenarios. Here’s what our readers had to say:
WWEEK
Prolific Local Artist Mike Bennett Has a New Immersive Display and Permanent Cafe in St. Johns
Unless you count your adorable “Slow Down” Mike Bennett-made snail yard sign, the prolific Portland artist now has his first permanent art display. Wonderwood Springs, located at 8811 N Lombard St., is a cafe serving all of the standards—coffee, pastries and breakfast sandwiches—in what’s essentially a museum of more than 400 hand-painted Bennett pieces, ranging from cute woodland creatures to a sleeping dragon. That art is arranged alongside a hodgepodge of antiques, like old chests, bird cages and other items donated by Bennett’s fans, making for a quirkier Applebee’s-style wall display.
WWEEK
Candidates Ready to Go Wild
Multnomah County ballots arrive in Portland mailboxes next week. You know what that means: It’s time for a talent show!. Candidates Gone Wild, WW’s cavalcade of politicos enduring mild embarrassment, returns to Revolution Hall at 8 pm Monday, Oct. 17. Along with candidates on the November ballot—City Commissioner...
WWEEK
Portland Rewards Its Long-Suffering Residents With Amazing Places to Eat
Is it an artisan doughnut from your neighborhood baker? Maybe it’s a sloppy sandwich from the deli around the corner. Or maybe it’s the ripe summer blackberry you pluck from the horribly invasive bush in your own backyard. Personally, I have loved all of the above and more, because for all the bullshit this city puts us through, damn, there are some boss places to eat.
WWEEK
Starbucks Shop in the Pearl District Will Close Permanently on Friday, Citing Safety Concerns
A Starbucks shop in the heart of the Pearl District will close permanently come Friday, Oct. 21. The closure is posted on the coffee shop’s door at the corner of Northwest 11th Avenue and Lovejoy Street. Reached by phone and then in person on Monday, two baristas confirmed the impending closure to WW, saying management told them the closure is due to safety concerns. Starbucks’ corporate office did not respond to WW’s request for comment.
WWEEK
All Three Candidates for Oregon Governor Say They Will Declare a State of Emergency on Homelessness
The tents lining Portland streets will play a large role in deciding Oregon’s next governor. New polling by DHM Research for The Oregonian shows 9 in 10 voters statewide see homelessness as “a very big problem.” Suburban candidates seeking legislative seats say the issue is top of voters’ minds when they come to the door. “They perceive Portland to be out of control,” says state Rep. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton).
Comments / 0