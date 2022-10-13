To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the South Cumberland Community Fund, the Fund is staging the Round the Mountain Festival on Saturday October 22 from 1-9 p.m. at Old Roundhouse Park in Tracy City. The fstival will feature local musicians, crafts, exhibits, food trucks, and more and will cap off with a street dance. The Caverns is a sponsor of the Round the Mountain Fest.

TRACY CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO