Grundy County Herald
SCCF’s Round the Mountain Festival Fun for the Whole Family
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the South Cumberland Community Fund, the Fund is staging the Round the Mountain Festival on Saturday October 22 from 1-9 p.m. at Old Roundhouse Park in Tracy City. The fstival will feature local musicians, crafts, exhibits, food trucks, and more and will cap off with a street dance. The Caverns is a sponsor of the Round the Mountain Fest.
