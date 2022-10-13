Read full article on original website
The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. They will be selling food plates, have arts &...
Grief Support Workshop at Fairhope Christian Church
Fairhope Christian Church hosting a 4-week Grief Support Workshop every Wednesday 6:00pm-7:30pm from October 19th – November 9th. You can register on our website at FairhopeChristian.org or by calling the office at 251-928-8495. There is no charge for this event. Rev. Dr. Jim Clifford is a retired pastor having...
Pet of the Week: Lafayette
Meet our new Pet of the Week! Kasey Cotten from The Haven in Fairhope stops by Studio 10 to feature a sweet cat named “Lafayette”. To learn more about this pet and other adoptable animals, visit www.havenforanimals.org. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and...
13th Annual Prodisee Pantry Turkey Trot to help provide holiday meals
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - You can help make sure families in our area don’t go without a meal this Thanksgiving. Prodisee Pantry is gearing up for this weekend’s Turkey Trot. This marks the 13th year for the event that has become a tradition for many area families.
Locals giving a “round-of-a-paws” for Semmes first Howl-o-ween Contest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several locals filling Semmes Honor park to show off their dog’s costumes-- and their own. “This is the first time we’ve done it-- we just decided to do it and it was kind of one of those things-- we threw it together and it turned out awesome. When we have stuff in Semmes, people show up,” Elizabeth Lovelady.
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Midtown Marketplace
Get some Christmas shopping done early! The Midtown Marketplace will be open November 5, 2022, from 8:00am- 4:00pm. The location is Spring Hill Avenue United Methodist Church, 2519 Spring Hill Avenue, Mobile, AL. The market will feature handcrafted, artisan gifts, food items and more. Vendor registration or Gumbo/BBQ preorders can...
Vietnam veteran surprised with a present from his past
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Roger Watkins served as an army pilot in the Vietnam War and has dedicated his life to others. Now, loved ones paid tribute to him in a big way. As he walked into the hangar, the Vietnam veteran was surprised with a treasure he thought he’d never see again.
Fall classes at Hammer and Stain
The following information was provided by Hammer and Stain:. Hammer and Stain- Eastern Shore, a DIY studio where you use tools and paint/stain to create your own piece of wooden decor! Book parties, come for open paint, date night, etc. Bring your own beverage and snacks to eat while creating. Don’t feel up to it? Have Hammer and Stain artists make it for you!
Semmes swears in first police squad
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
South Baldwin Community Theatre presents ‘Murder on the Orient Express’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Agatha Christie’s famous masterpiece of mystery and suspense, finally on stage! The South Baldwin Community Theatre is presenting Murder on the Orient Express. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of...
Mobile mother angry, says her daughter was ambushed after homecoming prank
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A frustrated Mobile mother wants something done after she says her daughter was assaulted. Britney Dees says her 16-year-old daughter ended up in the emergency room Friday, after several of her classmates threw objects at her, hitting her in the face. It’s now being investigated by...
Perspectives: The I-10 Bridge Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, we’re delving into the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson who is Chairman of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, Chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization talk about what it took to get it approved and what will it take to get it built.
Looking great for Sunday and then a big cooldown…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Sunday is starting in the low 60s and will warm up into the mid 80s again. It will be a bit more humid and there will be a few clouds around, but it remains dry. A cold front...
Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said. According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
Mostly cloudy with isolate showers for Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Coast so make sure you’re driving safely as you start your Monday. DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for all the counties along the I-10 corridor and we’ll see a Mostly Cloudy sky during the afternoon. There may be a few isolated showers today but most spots will stay dry. We’ve seen mid 80s for the last several afternoons, and today we’ll be in the low 80s. A cold front moves in tonight and that will drag winter-like temps to the Gulf Coast Tuesday through Thursday. Highs drop to the 60s starting Tuesday with mornings in the mid 30s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. We turn warmer by Friday and the weekend so this drop in temperature will only be temporary. In the Tropics, things have gone quiet as the active part of the season is now over.
Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Kids were out late teepeeing houses one night, and then their car was shot at. Investigators still don’t know who fired at the teenagers. It happened Oct. 7 near Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Old Pascagoula Road. Witnesses said about 20 teens were rolling houses and a group got in a vehicle and started to drive away when shots were fired at them.
Mobile Fire Rescue Department crews respond to fire on Leroy Stevens Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Here is an update from officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue department. “At approximately 12:03 PM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to Peach Place Inn at 1545 Leroy Stevens Rd for reports of a building on fire. Upon arriving on scene (12:08 PM), fire personnel on...
Sneed pleads ‘not guilty’ to pouring boiling water down daughter’s throat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eugene Sneed, the man accused of pouring boiling hot water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat, pleaded not guilty in court Monday. Police say that water causing internal injuries as well as multiple burns to the child’s face. Sneed is charged with aggravated child abuse....
Police apprehend suspected kidnapper
PENSACOLA Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police announced that Alyanna Gulley was apprehended early Sunday morning. The twenty-two year old Gulley was found in Philadelphia MS. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The two children with Gulley were found safe. Pensacola police started a search for Gulley after she allegedly taking three children...
Prichard PD looking for Dollar General robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect they say robbed the Dollar General store on Lott Road and St. Stephens Road today around 11 a.m. The suspect is identified as a black male who was wearing a white surgical mask and all-black clothing.
