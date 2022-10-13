Read full article on original website
Everything Coach Nick Saban said about Mississippi State
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and selected players met with the media on Monday to discuss this weekend's home game against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday against Tennessee. On the other side of the contest, Mississippi State struggled through a difficult loss at Kentucky. The Bulldogs have not defeated Alabama since 2007. State's last win in Tuscaloosa came in 2006.
VIDEO: Jarquez Hunter's unhappy homecoming
OXFORD, Mississippi–As a freshman Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter enjoyed his team's victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, which was more special for Hunter being that his hometown is Philadelphia, Miss. However, the rematch didn't go his way despite his good performance and a strong running game by the visitors.
