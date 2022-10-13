Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and selected players met with the media on Monday to discuss this weekend's home game against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday against Tennessee. On the other side of the contest, Mississippi State struggled through a difficult loss at Kentucky. The Bulldogs have not defeated Alabama since 2007. State's last win in Tuscaloosa came in 2006.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO