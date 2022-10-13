ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Roberts Believes Experience Will Eventually Carry LA Offense

By Jeff J. Snider
 4 days ago

The offense drying up has been an Achilles heel for the Dodgers in previous postseasons, but Dave Roberts thinks experience will help prevent that this year.

For all the concerns about the Dodgers starting pitching, relief pitching, defense, and anything else that can go wrong in the postseason, in recent years it has been, more often that not, an offense going cold that has cost Los Angeles in the postseason. In 2021, L.A. was shut out by San Francisco twice in their NLDS win, then scored just 10 total runs in their four losses to the Braves in the NLCS.

This year's team is probably the best offensive team L.A. has had in this 10-year stretch of dominance, but those nagging concerns always linger in the minds of Dodger fans.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts was asked about past years when the offensive production dried up in the postseason and what makes this year's team different in that regard.

"I think I'd say experience. I think that you saw it (Monday) night from Trea [Turner]. I thought he did a great job of controlling the strike zone. I thought Max [Muncy] did it. Will [Smith] has had postseason experience, and I think that you see that up and down the lineup. I think that Gavin [Lux] even getting his feet wet the last couple of years has shown that and continued to get better at that.

"We sort of dried up there the last ... six innings. I just feel that the moment is not going to get too big for any of our guys. Every at-bat, every big situation, there's going to be points where you've got to take a tough pitch or shorten up to make a good swing or to fight a pitch off and not expand. I think the experience certainly helps that."

The mostly dry offense continued in game two with the Dodgers scoring just three runs, all on home runs. The club has been unable to score against the San Diego bullpen so far in the series.

Most of L.A.'s NLDS roster has postseason experience, and more than half of the team has won a World Series. Roberts is counting on that experience to help his players keep the same heartbeat and mindset that allowed them to lead the majors in runs scored and win 111 games in the regular season. That's how you keep the moment from getting "too big."

Time will tell if Roberts is right about this team, but his reasoning makes sense.

