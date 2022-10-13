ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Spooky movie season is in full swing with these special film screenings in and near Wichita

By Rod Pocowatchit
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Scary movie season is in full swing with Halloween just around the corner, and several area theaters are offering special scary-themed movies. Here’s a look (dates and times are subject to change):

TALLGRASS FILM CENTER

120 E. First St. N. #113

“Pearl” — This prequel to “X” serves as an origin story for the titular villain, whose fervent aspirations to become a movie star lead her to committing violent acts on her family’s Texas homestead in 1918. Showing At 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Matinee tickets are $8, evening tickets are $12.

VHScape: Horror Edition — A VHS mystery horror double feature. 7 p.m. Friday, plus Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. Tickets are $5.

AUGUSTA HISTORIC THEATRE

523 State Street, Augusta.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — The campy classic musical, time warp and all. 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15, includes prop bag.

STARLITE DRIVE-IN

3900 S. Hydraulic

“The Blair Witch Project” — Three film students vanish after traveling into a Maryland forest to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend, leaving only their footage behind. 7:40 p.m. Sunday with “”Paranormal Activity,” 9:05 p.m. $15 per carload.

“Halloween Ends” — The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a climax in this final installment of the new trilogy (there they go, throwing that “final” word around again). 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets are $9, children $4.

“Beetlejuice” —Tim Burton’s breakout hit has the spirits of a deceased couple harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home. 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, with “Corpse Bride,” 9:20 p.m. $15 per carload.

“Ghostbusters” —The comedy classic has three parapsychologists forced out of their university funding to set up shop as a unique ghost removal service in New York City. 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, with “Fright Night,” 9:35 p.m. $15 per carload.

KINGMAN HISTORICAL THEATRE

237 N. Main St., Kingman

This promises to be “an interactive movie experience,” where “a haunted house and scary movie collide.” Tickets are $10 per person.

“Hell Fest” — A masked serial killer turns a horror-themed amusement park into his own personal playground. Showing at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

“The Conjuring 2” — Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to North London to help a single mother raising four children alone in a house plagued by a supernatural spirit. 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

“Annabelle Comes Home” — While babysitting the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a teenager and her friend unknowingly awaken an evil spirit trapped in a doll. 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

“The Curse of La Llorona” — Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her small kids are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. 7 p.m. Oct. 30.

Reach Rod Pocowatchit at rodrick@rawdzilla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Suspect in Fatal Drive-Thru Shooting Questioned & Released

The Wichita Police Department said a man involved in a deadly shooting at a fast food drive-thru last Friday has been questioned and released. The 31-year-old man and and 35 year old Pleasure Coleman, of Wichita, reportedly got into an argument in the drive-through of the Wendy’s restaurant at Harry and Clifton. The altercation eventually turned physical, and that’s when the two men began shooting at one another. Coleman was struck and died at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man killed in shooting in east Wichita drive-thru

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was killed on Friday night during an altercation that started in the drive-thru of a local fast food restaurant. A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says at 11:35 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 3600 block of E. Harry St. for a report of […]
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
237
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy