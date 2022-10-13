Spooky movie season is in full swing with these special film screenings in and near Wichita

Scary movie season is in full swing with Halloween just around the corner, and several area theaters are offering special scary-themed movies. Here’s a look (dates and times are subject to change):

TALLGRASS FILM CENTER

120 E. First St. N. #113

“Pearl” — This prequel to “X” serves as an origin story for the titular villain, whose fervent aspirations to become a movie star lead her to committing violent acts on her family’s Texas homestead in 1918. Showing At 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Matinee tickets are $8, evening tickets are $12.

VHScape: Horror Edition — A VHS mystery horror double feature. 7 p.m. Friday, plus Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. Tickets are $5.

AUGUSTA HISTORIC THEATRE

523 State Street, Augusta.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — The campy classic musical, time warp and all. 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15, includes prop bag.

STARLITE DRIVE-IN

3900 S. Hydraulic

“The Blair Witch Project” — Three film students vanish after traveling into a Maryland forest to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend, leaving only their footage behind. 7:40 p.m. Sunday with “”Paranormal Activity,” 9:05 p.m. $15 per carload.

“Halloween Ends” — The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a climax in this final installment of the new trilogy (there they go, throwing that “final” word around again). 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets are $9, children $4.

“Beetlejuice” —Tim Burton’s breakout hit has the spirits of a deceased couple harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home. 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, with “Corpse Bride,” 9:20 p.m. $15 per carload.

“Ghostbusters” —The comedy classic has three parapsychologists forced out of their university funding to set up shop as a unique ghost removal service in New York City. 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, with “Fright Night,” 9:35 p.m. $15 per carload.

KINGMAN HISTORICAL THEATRE

237 N. Main St., Kingman

This promises to be “an interactive movie experience,” where “a haunted house and scary movie collide.” Tickets are $10 per person.

“Hell Fest” — A masked serial killer turns a horror-themed amusement park into his own personal playground. Showing at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

“The Conjuring 2” — Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to North London to help a single mother raising four children alone in a house plagued by a supernatural spirit. 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

“Annabelle Comes Home” — While babysitting the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a teenager and her friend unknowingly awaken an evil spirit trapped in a doll. 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

“The Curse of La Llorona” — Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her small kids are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. 7 p.m. Oct. 30.

