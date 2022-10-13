ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

MUST WATCH VIDEO… Woman Had 23 Contact Lenses Stuck in Her Eye

Have you ever had a contact lens get stuck up inside your eyelid? It's pretty obvious and uncomfortable when it happens. So how is this even possible?. A video from an eye doctor in Newport Beach, California is going viral after she removed TWENTY-THREE contact lenses from a woman's right eye.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Smith Johnson

A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.
BBC

Creeslough explosion: Creeslough father and child had 'a beautiful love'

A father and daughter who died in the Creeslough explosion in County Donegal shared a "beautiful love", their funeral Mass has been told. Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, the youngest of the 10 victims, were found in each other's arms in the rubble of the service station, their family said.
Scary Mommy

A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy

People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
Abby Joseph

Mom Refuses to Feed Her Baby to Get More Sleep

The debate over who should be responsible for feeding a newborn baby is one that has been ongoing for many years. There are a number of factors to consider, including the physical and emotional needs of both the mother and father, as well as the practicalities of childcare.
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pethelpful.com

German Shepherd Sweetly Hugs Baby Girl Just Like a Human Would

Two of the cutest things on earth are dogs and babies. Combining the two in one video is a surefire way to capture some major cuteness. One mom shared this lovely moment between her child and dog that's so sweet it's guaranteed to spike your blood sugar. TikTok user @amandaa6613...
Upworthy

Elderly man dances with wife in wheelchair in crowded market like no one's watching: 'True love'

Few things are as endearing as older couples still in love. Witnessing love endure for such a long time and flourish is not only warming for our gentle hearts but also very inspiring. It's also great motivation to work even harder on our own relationships. Sweet older couples serve as a gentle reminder that anything is achievable with enough effort, including amazing love stories spanning generations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy