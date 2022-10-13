Read full article on original website
Documentary Now!, American Horror Story
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 16 to Thursday, October 20. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The School For Good And Evil (Netflix,...
House Of The Dragon
There’ve been some great dragon moments in the first season of House Of The Dragon, but the one at the climax of episode nine, “The Green Council,” ranks among the best dragon entrances so far. It capped an eventful episode in which the Hightowers were scrambling to get Prince Aegon on the Iron Throne before Princess Rhaenyra even knows her father is dead.
Megan Thee Stallion makes for a Hot Girl SNL
Few talents in recent memory have had the reach and impact of Megan Thee Stallion over the collective cultural landscape. It’s why she is one of the rare celebrities and personalities who can successfully serve as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Not to mention, she delivered a terrific album in August this year with Traumazine.
Ralph Macchio regrets how Elisabeth Shue's The Karate Kid character was written out of the films
Before returning in Netflix’s beloved The Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, Elisabeth Shue’s character of Ali Mills hadn’t been seen since the release of the original film. While Shue seemed destined to return as Ralph Macchio’s girlfriend in the sequel film, her character was instead written out of the franchise in one single line, with Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso stating they’d broken up. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Macchio discussed his regret over how Shue’s character was handled all these years later.
HBO releases crummy commercial for another Christmas Story sequel
HBO may trust God, but all others are paying cash. Solidifying yet another holiday tradition, HBO will premiere their latest attempt at making a sequel out of A Christmas Story. The poorly titled A Christmas Story Christmas, however, has one special thing going for it: Peter Billingsley’s nearsighted eyes. Well, actually, that’s all it has going for it, judging by the teaser released earlier today.
Freaky director slams Halloween Ends hybrid streaming release: "Stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies"
David Gordon Green’s third Halloween movie, Halloween Ends, is now out in front of the viewing public, drawing fairly divisive notices for Green’s complicated, untraditional take on Haddonfield, IL, and its murderous relationship with its least-favorite son. The film is drawing some ire for the release strategy that’s been applied to it, too—which, like last year’s Halloween Kills, sees the movie arrive simultaneously in theaters and on the premium tiers of NBC-affiliated streaming service Peacock.
Netflix delays secret Harry and Meghan documentary over royal The Crown backlash
The British royals have never been particularly “chuffed” about Netflix’s The Crown, which makes sense because nobody would ever want to be the subject of a popular and successful TV show that makes you seem more interesting than you actually are, but the crown’s complaints have steadily ramped up lately as the show has gotten closer to the present day—and closer to the death of Princess Diana, who will be played by Elizabeth Debicki in the show’s fifth and sixth seasons (opposite Dominic West’s then-Prince Charles and Imelda Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth II.
Fremantle, Kansai TV Pact for Game Show Format
Fremantle and Japanese commercial broadcaster Kansai TV have signed a co-development deal to launch a new game show format in Japan. Details of the show will be revealed imminently, the companies said at the ongoing Mipcom market in Cannes. Kansai TV will produce and broadcast the Japanese original version later this year, and Fremantle will handle production and global distribution for the show. Vasha Wallace, executive VP global acquisitions and development at Fremantle, said: “Japan is such an interesting and creative market, and we’re thrilled to be working with Kansai TV to develop, produce and distribute an exciting new format with their talented...
Charlie Cox discusses She-Hulk’s more lighthearted Daredevil and doing more CG action
Regardless of how you felt about Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law or its meta finale, we can all hopefully agree that seeing Charlie Cox’s Daredevil leaving Jennifer Walters’ house after a night of superhero sex with his boots over his shoulder and a smile on his face is one of the best moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—though it was one that felt like a departure from the brooding Matt Murdock we usually saw on Netflix’s Daredevil. That shift was, of course, a conscious decision, and now Cox has spoken with GQ about what it was like returning to Daredevil and playing him as a more lighthearted guy than what people tend to expect.
All the ways October 21 will be a pop culture perfect storm
Sometimes the stars, films, shows, and albums just align. And that’s just what’s happening on October 21, 2022. In a “when it rains it pours” moment, this Friday is shaping up to be a pop culture perfect storm of the highest magnitude. Films starring the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, Harry Styles, Colin Farrell, and Paul Mescal all premiere that day. Taylor Swift returns with a new album, but it seems other musicians—Carly Rae Jepsen, Tegan and Sara, The Arctic Monkeys—don’t mind sharing a release date with that pop heavyweight. But wait, there’s more! As we at The A.V. Club batten down the hatches to prepare for this veritable maelstrom of content, we’ve put together a preview of every notable release; honestly, it’s helpful just to have it all spelled out in one place to keep track. P.S. While you’re marking the calendar, take note that October 21 is also the International Day of the Nacho. So this Friday, melt some cheese on some chips and chow down while you celebrate the following.
Tina Turner Barbie doll celebrates ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’
Almost 40 years after Tina Turner made one of the biggest comebacks in music history, she’s getting all dolled up.
Halloween Ends
Halloween Ends may have largely disregarded the events of Halloween Kills (a clever conceit that we haven’t seen since J.J. Abrams threw The Last Jedi in the trash for his own crummy trilogy-ender), but one thing it’s not disregarding is the U.S. box office. Yes, after two weeks of Smile, the end of David Gordon Green’s Halloween reboot trilogy took the top spot on the charts this weekend with a solid $41 million debut—especially considering its simultaneous premiere on Peacock, which is a sore subject for Freaky director Christopher Landon.
SNL to keep overworking its hosts, will have Jack Harlow pull double-duty as musical guest
Last night, Megan Tee Stallion joined the ranks of previous Saturday Night Live hosts who also pulled double-duty as the musical guest (it’s a surprisingly long list), and the NBC comedy institution is already getting ready to do it again: Last night, SNL announced that its upcoming October 29 show will be hosted and musical guested by Jack Harlow—an artist has had an impressive run this year from “people don’t know who he is” to “winning VMAs” to “hosting SNL” (though, as other musical artists with a similar journey can probably attest, it’s inevitably going to lead to a spike in more out-of-touch people angrily saying “who is Jack Harlow” when October 29 rolls around).
Rebel Wilson Spies On Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Recreating Their Proposal On 1st Anniversary
Rebel Wilson had a front-row seat to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker re-living their proposal on the one-year anniversary of the drummer, 46, popping the question to the Poosh founder, 43. Rebel, 42, filmed the pair arriving on her Instagram Story and congratulated them as they had fun on the beach in her backyard in Montecito.
Exiled from Twitter and Instagram, Kanye "Ye" West sets his sights on conservative social media platform Parler
What’s that time-honored saying again—when God closes down a Twitter account, he opens up a 4chan thread? Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is set to acquire the alternative social media platform Parler, an online space favored by many conservatives, per CNN Business. The news arrives just shortly after Ye was suspended from Twitter and Instagram following antisemitic remarks, including a threat to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”
A weary nation breathes a sigh of relief as James Corden welcomed back at Balthazar
Well, that certainly was a close one. Yesterday afternoon, America dripped with sweat as the host of The Late Late Show and a participant in that embarrassing Cinderella traffic jam was banned from New York-based fancy pants restaurant Balthazar for approximately five minutes. Thankfully, he apologized to Balthazar owner Keith McNally for allegedly being “a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man” and is now welcome back with open arms.
Rian Johnson: Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc is gay, "obviously"
Rian Johnson was reportedly super protective of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers during a London Film Festival Q&A, keeping the puzzle box plot details on lock ahead of the December 23, 2022 premiere on Netflix. But there was one thing the director was willing to confirm regarding the franchise’s central character, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig): the Southern detective’s sexuality. Asked directly if Blanc is gay, Johnson replied, “Yes, he obviously is,” per Insider.
The Batman’s Paul Dano made a comic book based on his personal backstory for The Riddler
Lots of actors make up backstories for their characters that never make it on the screen; few have gone on to then commit that backstory to the page. But Paul Dano has the benefit of playing a character that belongs to a company hungry for IP, so in a moment of blessed corporate synergy, he’s releasing a tie-in comic book for The Batman about The Riddler’s origin story.
A Twister sequel is coming, and it’s called—wait for it—Twisters
Nearly 30 years after Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt proved that a good leather belt is more powerful than the finger of God, weather is coming back for seconds. Steven Spielberg and the nostalgia hounds at Amblin gave the green light to Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 meteorological hit Twister, putting our decades-long journey to find out what happened to Helen Hunt’s character’s father to a close. Well, hopefully.
The best and scariest horror films to watch now on HBO Max
The film library of HBO Max is an ever-evolving beast (just ask the victims of various mergers and cancellations), but if it’s horror cinema you’re looking for this Halloween month, the platform can guarantee chills up your spine. In addition to housing Warner Bros. hits like The Shining and The Exorcist, there are classics as varied as Kwaidan, House, and The Blair Witch Project.
