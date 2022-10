Three National League teams won 100-plus games this season yet it's the Phillies and Padres, winners of 87 and 89, left as the last two standing. Both teams got hot at the perfect time to win on the road in the wild-card round and knock off their division winner in the division series, and now they meet in the NLCS, which begins Tuesday night at 8:03 ET at Petco Park.

1 DAY AGO