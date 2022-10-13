South Dakota football, offensive coordinator/QBs coach Ted Schlafke mutually part ways

South Dakota football and former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke have mutually parted ways, South Dakota Athletics confirmed Thursday morning.

South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson has been calling plays for the Coyotes offense since week three of the season against Cal Poly.

Schlafke was Nielson's quarterback at Minnesota-Duluth during an undefeated 2008 season in which the Bulldogs won a Division II National Championship. Following coaching stops at Southern Illinois and Montana Tech, Schlafke joined Nielson, just-hired as the head football coach at Western Illinois, as a quarterbacks coach and offensive play-caller in 2013.

Nielson kept Schlafke in that same role in when he was introduced as the Coyotes head coach in December 2015 and has remained in the role every year Nielson has been in Vermillion.

