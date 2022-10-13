PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These kitties are available for adoption now in Butts County

Read full article on original website
Clayton County Humane Society's annual Pasta for Paws fundraiser this weekend
JONESBORO — For a plate of spaghetti at Clayton County Humane Society’s annual Pasta for Paws dinner, you’ll be helping the Clayton County Humane Society’s mission of caring for the county’s homeless animals. Such care includes providing life-saving vet care, spaying and neutering and finding a forever home.
‘Stranger Things’ scarecrow stolen from courthouse square lawn in Jackson
JACKSON — Hannah Thompson and her husband Cameron put their heart, soul and money into creating a “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square contest. Less than 12 hours after they placed “Eddie Munson” on the courthouse lawn across from their store, Gold Lion Farm, the scarecrow was stolen.
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office opens Southside precinct to residents
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has heard the voice of the people to make one of its precincts more accessible to the general public. On Oct. 3 the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office held a reopening for its Southside Precinct. The mission for the reopening was to introduce residents of the area to the precinct located at 3552 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers.
Dispute leaves one man dead, boyfriend accused of murder
CONLEY — One man is dead and another is behind bars accused of his murder following a domestic dispute Thursday afternoon. According to Clayton County Police, Corey Crews, 41, allegedly shot his boyfriend Kelvin Atkinson, 40. Police said they found Atkinson dead inside a home on Conley Road just after 3 p.m. Oct. 13.
Georgia Tech with chance to sustain resurgence, hosts Virginia
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will try to continue turning around their season Thursday night when they host reeling Virginia in Atlanta. After opening the season by dropping three of their first four games, the Yellow Jackets have won two under interim coach Brent Key. The former Georgia Tech offensive lineman took over after the school fired coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury two days after a loss at Central Florida on Sept. 26.
