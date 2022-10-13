PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These kitties are available for adoption now in Butts County

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will try to continue turning around their season Thursday night when they host reeling Virginia in Atlanta. After opening the season by dropping three of their first four games, the Yellow Jackets have won two under interim coach Brent Key. The former Georgia Tech offensive lineman took over after the school fired coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury two days after a loss at Central Florida on Sept. 26.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO