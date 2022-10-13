Read full article on original website
Paul Maione
4d ago
Was the hand gun illegal? Or did you just have a magazine that could hold more than 10 rounds? And was the magazine filled? Lots of information missing.. Oh my God he had a gun
wrnjradio.com
WANTED: Police search for alleged drug dealer in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating an accused drug dealer. Tyson McCoy is wanted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force for numerous drug related offenses, including first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics. Tyson McCoy, 41, is...
Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
wrnjradio.com
Morristown police search for man who grabbed student’s backpack while walking to school
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morristown police are searching for man who reportedly grabbed a student’s backpack while he was walking to school. Morristown Police were alerted Monday morning to a report of an unknown person who approached a student walking to school in the area of Sussex Avenue and Mills Street. The student reported this contact to a school resource officer who alerted police.
WILD PURSUIT: Thieves Crash BMW Before Leading Chase Through Multiple NJ Towns
Three men and a teenager led police on a wild pursuit after crashing a stolen BMW, and then hopping in a Lexus SUV, causing one state trooper to crash his vehicle on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend, authorities said. Trouble began around 2:10 p.m. when troopers responded to...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County joins state and federal officials to combat auto theft
MADISON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Board of County Commissioners joined top New Jersey law enforcement officials, federal representatives and state legislators in Madison Monday to gain support for bipartisan federal and state legislation designed to combat a growing wave of auto thefts.
Pedestrian Struck By Car In Hunterdon County Crosswalk: Police
A woman was hit by a car while crossing the street in a crosswalk in Hunterdon County in the morning on Monday, Oct. 17, police said. The pedestrian was crossing Route 202/31 in a crosswalk with a green light when she was struck by a vehicle traveling on Reaville Avenue that also had a green light and made a left turn to head onto Route 202/31 northbound, Flemington Police Lt. William Soriano told DailyVoice.com.
Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says
A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
parsippanyfocus.com
Sheriff’s Office Charges Three Suspects with Thefts at County Parks
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon announced that two men and one woman have been arrested and charged in connection with motor vehicle burglaries. On Monday afternoon, October 10, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to multiple motor vehicle burglaries across the Morris County Parks. At least five vehicles were burglarized. The Patrol Division alerted surrounding agencies. The cars were parked in various County Parks in Mendham Township, Chester Township and Washington Township.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of exposing himself to girl in an educational facility in Somerset County
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Mercer county man has been arrested in connection to an indecent exposure incident that occurred on Saturday in the area of an educational facility located in Montgomery Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On Saturday, October 1, a juvenile...
wrnjradio.com
Police investigate Sussex County smoke shop burglary
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Byram Township Police Department are investigating a burglary of the TC Smoke Shop located at 21 Route 206. The burglary occurred on Thursday, October 13 at around 1:30 a.m., police said. Police are seeking business or residential security surveillance video, or eyewitness accounts...
wrnjradio.com
Halloween decorations stolen from front lawn in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – An inflatable Halloween Jack Skellington and a Halloween light were stolen from the front lawn of a Hackettstown residence, police said. The decorations were stolen on Monday, October 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. from a residence on Main Street near West Valley View Avenue, police said.
HEROES: Passing Responders Assist Injured Driver, 83, Passenger, 88, In Wyckoff Rollover
An 83-year-old driver who was trapped in her overturned car was helped by a passing off-duty firefighter and police officer -- both from out of town -- while her 88-year-old passenger climbed out on his own following a crash in Wyckoff, authorities said. The upstate New York couple were hospitalized...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 17, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On October 5, police responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on October 4, police said. The subsequent investigation...
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
US Customs Tip Leads To Major Drug, Weapons Bust In Brick
A tip from a U.S. Customs agent led to a major bust in Ocean County. At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, detectives from the Brick Street Crimes Unit, along with detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, agents from the U.S. Postal Service, and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a warranted search at the Mantoloking Road home of Lucian Demarco, 37, Brick police said.
wrnjradio.com
Woman sentenced for possessing heroin, driving while suspended in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman was sentenced for possessing heroin, and driving while suspended in Byram Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Danielle Erickson, 37, of Andover was sentenced on October 6 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex...
Dirt Bike Rider Killed In Jersey Shore Crash With Jeep
Authorities are seeking witnesses of a collision that killed a 40-year-old dirt bike rider in Monmouth County Friday, Oct. 14. Clifford Walton was operating the Kawasaki dirt bike that collided with a Jeep Cherokee on Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street in Aberdeen around 6 p.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
Police Outsmart Gunman Trying To Flee Through Window After Jersey City Shootout
A 35-year-old Jersey City man who thought he'd be able to escape police by jumping out a window after a shootout was outsmarted by officers already canvassing the scene, authorities said. Police responding to reports of shots fired at MLK Drive and Wilkinson Avenue found Dawkins and another man shooting...
