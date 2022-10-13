ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Clayton County this weekend, October 14-16

By Noemi Griffin noemi.griffin@scompapers.com
Clayton News Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 17 - Oct. 23

ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. The 80s are calling! Vecna is waiting for you and your family at a ‘strange’ new experience coming to town. Plus, one county plans to take your tastebuds on a trip around the world, all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Atlanta’s Final 7 p.m. Sunset Of The Year Will Be Taking Place Tonight

It’s time to wish those later nights a woeful goodbye, as fall is in full swing here in Atlanta with our final 7 p.m. sunset happening tonight (Monday, October 17). You can still taste the summer here in the ATL, sometimes up until the holiday season, but one thing we cannot hide is the darker evenings and that notorious Atlanta weather that can’t seem to make up its mind.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta’s airport is moving its cell phone lot. Here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — If you need to pick someone up from Atlanta’s airport, there will be some changes if you plan on using the cell phone lot. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced Monday that the cell phone lot will be moved from the South Terminal Parkway to a “more easily accessible (area) for passengers using both North and South Terminal entrances.”
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

‘Stranger Things’ scarecrow stolen from courthouse square lawn in Jackson

JACKSON — Hannah Thompson and her husband Cameron put their heart, soul and money into creating a “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square contest. Less than 12 hours after they placed “Eddie Munson” on the courthouse lawn across from their store, Gold Lion Farm, the scarecrow was stolen.
JACKSON, GA
Clayton News Daily

Dispute leaves one man dead, boyfriend accused of murder

CONLEY — One man is dead and another is behind bars accused of his murder following a domestic dispute Thursday afternoon. According to Clayton County Police, Corey Crews, 41, allegedly shot his boyfriend Kelvin Atkinson, 40. Police said they found Atkinson dead inside a home on Conley Road just after 3 p.m. Oct. 13.
CONLEY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy