GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Clayton County this weekend, October 14-16

Clayton News Daily
Clayton County Humane Society's annual Pasta for Paws fundraiser this weekend
JONESBORO — For a plate of spaghetti at Clayton County Humane Society’s annual Pasta for Paws dinner, you’ll be helping the Clayton County Humane Society’s mission of caring for the county’s homeless animals. Such care includes providing life-saving vet care, spaying and neutering and finding a forever home.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 17 - Oct. 23
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. The 80s are calling! Vecna is waiting for you and your family at a ‘strange’ new experience coming to town. Plus, one county plans to take your tastebuds on a trip around the world, all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Final 7 p.m. Sunset Of The Year Will Be Taking Place Tonight
It’s time to wish those later nights a woeful goodbye, as fall is in full swing here in Atlanta with our final 7 p.m. sunset happening tonight (Monday, October 17). You can still taste the summer here in the ATL, sometimes up until the holiday season, but one thing we cannot hide is the darker evenings and that notorious Atlanta weather that can’t seem to make up its mind.
Clayton News Daily
Looking to start a new Halloween tradition? Great Wolf Lodge's Howl-O-Ween celebration has you covered
There's still time to enjoy the spooky season at Great Wolf Lodge's Howl-O-Ween celebration, which is ongoing through Oct. 31. The festivities, which kicked off Oct. 1, are designed to get all members of the family in the Halloween spirit and are being held at all 18 U.S. lodges, including the Georgia location in LaGrange.
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
Atlanta’s airport is moving its cell phone lot. Here’s what you need to know
ATLANTA — If you need to pick someone up from Atlanta’s airport, there will be some changes if you plan on using the cell phone lot. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced Monday that the cell phone lot will be moved from the South Terminal Parkway to a “more easily accessible (area) for passengers using both North and South Terminal entrances.”
Clayton News Daily
‘Stranger Things’ scarecrow stolen from courthouse square lawn in Jackson
JACKSON — Hannah Thompson and her husband Cameron put their heart, soul and money into creating a “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square contest. Less than 12 hours after they placed “Eddie Munson” on the courthouse lawn across from their store, Gold Lion Farm, the scarecrow was stolen.
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
Clayton News Daily
Dispute leaves one man dead, boyfriend accused of murder
CONLEY — One man is dead and another is behind bars accused of his murder following a domestic dispute Thursday afternoon. According to Clayton County Police, Corey Crews, 41, allegedly shot his boyfriend Kelvin Atkinson, 40. Police said they found Atkinson dead inside a home on Conley Road just after 3 p.m. Oct. 13.
atlantaonthecheap.com
Fall Glow Festival in Gwinnett features games, hayrides, and trunk-or-treating
The Fall Glow Festival takes place on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The location is the Community Recreation Center at Lucky Shoals Park, located at 4651 Britt Road in Norcross. Kids can wear their costumes and bring a goody bag to collect treats as they go...
Argument triggered shootout at DeKalb McDonald’s that left bystander injured
An argument between several men at a DeKalb County McDonald’s erupted into gunfire last week, resulting in the shooting of a bystander and leading to a tense standoff with a second armed bystander before police arrived.
Police: 1 person dead after shooting in Cobb County, suspect detained
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating a scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around...
Man found dead in Buckhead was carjacked, shot before suspect escaped to Alabama, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released new details on the murder of a man found dead in the driveway of a vacant lot in Buckhead last week. Investigators say 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart, a Gainesville framer who was waiting to start construction, was found shot to death in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood on Oct. 13.
Tractor-trailer spills hazardous chemicals across I-75 northbound in Henry County, officials say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, officials responded to a tractor-trailer in Stockbridge that overturned spilling hazardous chemicals across Interstate 75 near exit 224. Stockbridge Police said Eagles Landing Parkway was blocked both ways from Rock Quarry to I-75 southbound ramp. Exit 224 off ramp near I-75 northbound is also blocked.
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Clayton County police searching for man last heard from Oct. 8
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police have announced an ongoing search for a missing 20-year-old man. Darnell Henderson was last seen in Ellenwood on the 5700 block of Gum Court on Oct. 7, according to his family. They told police the last time they spoke to him was on Oct. 8.
Vigil held for woman killed on Old National Highway, police still searching for vehicle
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman dead. According to findings from the GSP investigation, on October 15, at 3:50 a.m. a Trooper reported a hit and run on GA 279/Old National Highway involving a pedestrian. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Cops: Man threatens security guard while breaking into cars at Atlanta apartments
Police are searching for a man they said threatened a security guard while breaking into cars at an Atlanta apartment co...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Oct. 14 - 16
ATLANTA — It's Friday, and there are tons to do this weekend in Atlanta, as usual. As we creep closer to Oct. 31, many places in the city have decided to get in the spooky spirit. Enjoy several fall and Halloween-themed events as well as the Taste of Soul Festival.
