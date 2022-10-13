ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Historic landmark in Cass County set to reopen next year

CASS COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - The old historic courthouse in Cass County was closed and left vacant in 2003. Now, after nearly two decades of planning, it’s set to reopen next year. This comes after last week’s approval by county commissioners to allow for the third and final phase...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants

Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

‘Tiny home’ development with a mission gets the go-ahead in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — A nonprofit targeting homelessness in Grand Rapids is moving forward with a tiny home development in the city’s Madison Square neighborhood. Mel Trotter Ministries last week won approval from the city planning commission to rezone three industrial lots at 101, 119 and 135 Garden St. SE into a planned redevelopment district, which allows for multiple uses.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 takeaways from Kalamazoo-area’s 2022 public and private school enrollment numbers

After two and a half years of tumult linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dust is finally beginning to settle for Kalamazoo-area schools. But enrollment numbers reflect a shifting landscape and a new normal. The pandemic had families reconsidering their school options, based on COVID restrictions and policies -- or lack thereof -- and the availability of in-person classes or other options.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI
MLive

Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
