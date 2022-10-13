Read full article on original website
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
Vicksburg historic district added to National Register of Historic Places
VICKSBURG, MI — On Saturday, the Village of Vicksburg celebrated its 150th anniversary. Two days later, it announced its historic district has officially been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district encompasses a total of 176 commercial and residential properties, covering the entirety of downtown Vicksburg,...
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
‘Mini pig’ gets government approval to live in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission gave approval for a miniature pig to live in the city, which is required by city ordinance because swine are normally not allowed in Kalamazoo. The city commission approved the action at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 17.
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
WNDU
Historic landmark in Cass County set to reopen next year
CASS COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - The old historic courthouse in Cass County was closed and left vacant in 2003. Now, after nearly two decades of planning, it’s set to reopen next year. This comes after last week’s approval by county commissioners to allow for the third and final phase...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants
Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
wkzo.com
Landmark Recovery opens largest addiction treatment facility in West Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A West Michigan drug and alcohol treatment organization is set to open up the largest commercial facility in the area. Landmark Recovery will cut the ribbon on the Landmark Recovery of Western Michigan facility at 393 East Roosevelt Avenue in Battle Creek on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m.
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
‘Tiny home’ development with a mission gets the go-ahead in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — A nonprofit targeting homelessness in Grand Rapids is moving forward with a tiny home development in the city’s Madison Square neighborhood. Mel Trotter Ministries last week won approval from the city planning commission to rezone three industrial lots at 101, 119 and 135 Garden St. SE into a planned redevelopment district, which allows for multiple uses.
Astronaut James McDivitt, 93, circled Earth 66 times but called Michigan home
James McDivitt, a Michigan native who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions during the Space Race of the 1960s has died. McDivitt, 93, died on Thursday, Oct. 13, surrounded by his family and friends in Tucson, Arizona, according to a NASA news release. The NASA astronaut was a...
Bronson Healthcare names new chief operating officer for Kalamazoo hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI — Bronson Healthcare has named Kimberly K. Hatchel as its new senior vice president. Hatchel will also serve as the chief operating officer of Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, a role she has been serving in the interim fashion since June, a news release from Bronson on Oct. 17 states.
5 takeaways from Kalamazoo-area’s 2022 public and private school enrollment numbers
After two and a half years of tumult linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dust is finally beginning to settle for Kalamazoo-area schools. But enrollment numbers reflect a shifting landscape and a new normal. The pandemic had families reconsidering their school options, based on COVID restrictions and policies -- or lack thereof -- and the availability of in-person classes or other options.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
Major Freeway Closed in Grand Rapids Starting This Weekend
This is normally the time of year that road construction projects are wrapping up and they are putting the orange construction barrels into storage until next spring. That is not the case in the Grand Rapids area this weekend... Total Closure of Westbound I-96 Begins Early Saturday Morning. About a...
Pickup hits gas line after crash, setting house ablaze in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A car crash started a house fire Monday in Southwest Michigan. At about 7:33 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, two vehicles were being driven south Barron Lake Road near Mannix Street, in Howard Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a...
Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
Scholten has big cash advantage over Gibbs in final month of West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Democrat Hillary Scholten entered October with a significant cash advantage over Republican John Gibbs in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race, new campaign finance reports show. Scholten, an immigration attorney from Grand Rapids, raised $1.5 million between July 14 and Sept. 30, more than three...
