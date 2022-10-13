Read full article on original website
Minecraft Legends looks like a different breed of RTS
After initially announcing its Minecraft RTS last year, Microsoft and Mojang finally gave players a real look at Minecraft Legends on Saturday at Minecraft Live 2022. A group of developers sat down to chat about what exactly the game is and even offered an in-depth gameplay demo for fans. During the showcase, Microsoft also revealed that players will be able to check out Minecraft Legends themselves in spring 2023.
Discord’s Nitro Basic launches everywhere, along with in-app games
Discord on Monday announced a suite of new features, which will let users of the social media app host activities like watching a YouTube stream together, or host a social game like poker in the client itself. There’s also an app directory coming to the client to make installing useful applications to your server easier, a new lower Nitro tier, and a few other interesting additions.
The GameCube was the hottest fashion accessory of its time
It is October 2002 and you’re at Hollywood’s hottest party. To the left you see Paris Hilton, clad in an aqua-and-lime-swirled halter dress that would make a 2022 Depop-er swoon. To your right is Christina Aguilera, whose newsboy cap perches on her head as her cargo gauchos swing gingerly on her hips. At any other event, these divas would have all eyes on them, but here they are just specks amongst the rest of Hollywood’s early 2000s glitterati — Leonardo DiCaprio, Alicia Silverstone, the cast of Scrubs — all of whom carry the season’s hottest accessory:
League of Legends’ new champion K’Sante is a tanky top lane terror
A new top laner is coming to League of Legends, and he’s a terrifying opponent to face, but a helpful tank for his friends. K’Sante comes from a southern city-state in the region of Shurima that remains independent from the empires of Shurima and Ixtal, but is surrounded by deadly monsters. The people of Nazumah have to fight these monsters off to drink from the oasis, and they craft those monsters’ hides and bones into armor and weapons. On Friday, Riot shared a trailer cinematic of this new champion and his abilities, but we now know his full ability kit.
Fortnite’s Halloween event, Fortnitemares, will turn you into a monster
Werewolves will start lurking around Fortnite as the Fortnitemare event begins in-game Tuesday. Epic Games originally announced the launch date on Oct. 1, but now we’re finally privy to the details: Fortnite players will be able to transform into werewolves. The big draw of the event will be the...
Silent Hill finally returns in a reveal this week
After many rumors and leaks, and over a decade without a major new game, Konami will reveal the future of the Silent Hill series on Wednesday this week, at 5 p.m. EDT. “In your restless dreams, do you see that town?” the company tweeted from the official Silent Hill account. “The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDT.”
A Plague Tale: Requiem is the sequel 2019’s cult hit deserves
Rats swarm an otherwise peaceful city, pouring through sewage drains and crashing against walls like an endless expanse of ocean. Citizens scream in terror, swallowed by the plague’s insatiable hunger. Amicia watches, horrified, knowing that her little brother is no longer safe from the Macula, the ancestral curse, and it will slowly devour him from the inside. Despite the disease’s momentary absence, there is no escaping the horde.
