Bay Village, OH

Cleveland Pizza Week returns! Find out how to participate

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous, unrelated report. Cleveland Pizza Week is back, kicking off on Monday, November 7 through November 13. For the whole week, pizza lovers will be able to visit any participating locations and enjoy $8 pizzas. "Each participating Cleveland Pizza...
CLEVELAND, OH
Man drowns in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of kayak

BEREA, Ohio — A man fatally drowned in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of his kayak on Sunday. Berea Police says that it received a call at 2:44 p.m. on Sunday regarding a man who had fallen out of his kayak in Wallace Lake and was struggling to swim. Upon arriving, Berea Police and Fire observed a kayak and a red jacket in the water.
BEREA, OH
When you can visit Scuba Claus at Greater Cleveland Aquarium

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The video above was originally published in a previous holiday story on Dec. 20, 2021. Are you ready to dive into some holiday fun? This December, you can. Scuba Claus is returning to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium! Guests can talk to the man in red...
CLEVELAND, OH
Here's how ODOT is preparing for snow and ice this winter

CLEVELAND — Ready or not… Winter is coming. Although Halloween is still two weeks away, the season for snow and ice is right around the corner – and the Ohio Department of Transportation is busy preparing for the wintry weather. “We do a 150-point inspection of every...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio named 5th 'spookiest' state in the country

OHIO, USA — With Halloween right around the corner, the website Vivant has ranked the "spookiest" states in the country. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio ended up as the 5th spookiest state in...
OHIO STATE
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association issues 10-day notice for strike

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Amid ongoing negotiations, the Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has issued a 10-day notice for a strike. The notice comes one day after GHTA met with district administrators in an attempt to resolve their weeks-long contract dispute. GHTA had previously issued a 10-day strike notice in September following five months of negotiations before the two sides met with a federal to assist in efforts to work out a deal and avoid the strike.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
2 teens arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two people from Lorain have been arrested in connection with last month's deadly shooting in Elyria that claimed the life 14-year-old Shayne Edwards. Police announced the update during a 9 a.m. press conference Tuesday, revealing that those arrested are a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.
ELYRIA, OH
Reduced adoption fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend

Beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, the price to adopt an adult dog or cat will be $25 (plus a licensing fee for a dog). The regular adoption price for an adult dog is $125 and the regular price to adopt an adult cat is $50. Adoption fees for kittens will be $50 and half off adoption fees for small mammals.
CLEVELAND, OH
