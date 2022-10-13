Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Police investigate vandalization of Pride bench in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren said he's disappointed after a rainbow-painted Pride bench in Forest Hill Park was vandalized. "My heart hurts seeing the kind of negativity and hostility that can be the response by some people in our community to really a symbol of acceptance and love," Seren said.
Hundreds of zombies to fill Wadsworth streets for 'Thriller' dance: Sneak peek
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally featured in an unrelated Halloween story from Wadsworth on Oct. 18, 2022. Its creepy choreography is legendary – and it will soon be haunting Wadsworth. Hundreds of zombies will fill the streets in a special recreation...
Cleveland Metroparks hosts Fall Family Fishing Fest on Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio and Erie Canal is loaded with fish and on Saturday, its shoreline will be loaded with anglers. Jesus Sanchez, Manager of Youth Outdoors for the Cleveland Metroparks will be there too. "Here at the Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation, we're having our Fall Family...
Cleveland Central Catholic High School placed on 'short' lockdown due to threat
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Central Catholic High School underwent "a short period of lockdown due to an alleged threat" on Monday morning, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland confirmed to 3News. Police have since lifted the lockdown and all students and staff are safe. The school says that it is continuing...
Cleveland Pizza Week returns! Find out how to participate
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous, unrelated report. Cleveland Pizza Week is back, kicking off on Monday, November 7 through November 13. For the whole week, pizza lovers will be able to visit any participating locations and enjoy $8 pizzas. "Each participating Cleveland Pizza...
Canton Central Catholic High School student dies in Northwest Ohio car crash
Officials confirm junior Jacob Brown was killed when his vehicle hit a tree Sunday in Maumee. He will be remembered Tuesday prior to his soccer team's playoff game.
Hope Meadows Foundation in Northeast Ohio harnesses power of horses to promote healing
WADSWORTH, Ohio — At a barn in Wadsworth, horses and humans are working together to promote healing. Hope Meadows, a non-profit, uses the power of equine therapy to help those they serve work through trauma, focus on communication and create a space to reflect and grow. Co-founders of Hope...
Garfield Heights teachers, administrators to meet today in ongoing contract conflict
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — On Monday, both teachers and administrators from Garfield Heights will go back to the meeting table to try and resolve a weeks-long contract dispute. Back in September, the Garfield Heights Teachers Association alerted the district of a 10-day strike district after five months of negotiations.
Man drowns in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of kayak
BEREA, Ohio — A man fatally drowned in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of his kayak on Sunday. Berea Police says that it received a call at 2:44 p.m. on Sunday regarding a man who had fallen out of his kayak in Wallace Lake and was struggling to swim. Upon arriving, Berea Police and Fire observed a kayak and a red jacket in the water.
When you can visit Scuba Claus at Greater Cleveland Aquarium
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The video above was originally published in a previous holiday story on Dec. 20, 2021. Are you ready to dive into some holiday fun? This December, you can. Scuba Claus is returning to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium! Guests can talk to the man in red...
Here's how ODOT is preparing for snow and ice this winter
CLEVELAND — Ready or not… Winter is coming. Although Halloween is still two weeks away, the season for snow and ice is right around the corner – and the Ohio Department of Transportation is busy preparing for the wintry weather. “We do a 150-point inspection of every...
Ohio named 5th 'spookiest' state in the country
OHIO, USA — With Halloween right around the corner, the website Vivant has ranked the "spookiest" states in the country. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio ended up as the 5th spookiest state in...
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association issues 10-day notice for strike
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Amid ongoing negotiations, the Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has issued a 10-day notice for a strike. The notice comes one day after GHTA met with district administrators in an attempt to resolve their weeks-long contract dispute. GHTA had previously issued a 10-day strike notice in September following five months of negotiations before the two sides met with a federal to assist in efforts to work out a deal and avoid the strike.
A Turning Point: Celebrating 100 years of Latino history in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio — In the shadow of idle steel plants along the shores of Lake Erie, Lorain's Vine Avenue is itself a shadow of what it once was. However, when Eileen Torres drives by Vine today, the fond memories come flooding back. "Vine Avenue was the heart and soul...
2 teens arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — Two people from Lorain have been arrested in connection with last month's deadly shooting in Elyria that claimed the life 14-year-old Shayne Edwards. Police announced the update during a 9 a.m. press conference Tuesday, revealing that those arrested are a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.
Jesse Owens Olympic Oak propagated sapling planted at Northeast Ohio high school
CLEVELAND — Over 80 years ago, Olympian Jesse Owens planted an oak tree sapling at James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland, where Owens practiced track. Today, city officials, educators and students gathered for the planting of a propagated sapling of the Jesse Owens Olympic oak tree. SUBSCRIBE: Get...
Fox from Medina named 'Stinky' up for America's Favorite Pet
MEDINA, Ohio — It's time for the cutest story of the day. A pet fox named "Stinky" is up for America's Favorite Pet. Read that again, we aren't joking. Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina is a non-profit that is home to 17 rescued foxes. Stinky came there at just three days old.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels, modifies some train excursions due to erosion
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Erosion issues are continuing to impact the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR). The National Park Service (NPS) says it has closed portions of the tracks used by the CVSR due to "significant" erosion from the Cuyahoga River. The closings mean that the CVSR will be providing...
First Look: PetSuites Westlake brings luxury dog and cat day care and boarding to Northeast Ohio
WESTLAKE, Ohio — If you're looking for luxury accommodations for your four-legged friends, Westlake has a new spot in town offering just that. A brand new pet day care and boarding business called PetSuites has come to Sharon Drive, opening its doors on September 7 under the care of general manager Katherine Schneider.
Reduced adoption fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend
Beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, the price to adopt an adult dog or cat will be $25 (plus a licensing fee for a dog). The regular adoption price for an adult dog is $125 and the regular price to adopt an adult cat is $50. Adoption fees for kittens will be $50 and half off adoption fees for small mammals.
