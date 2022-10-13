GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Amid ongoing negotiations, the Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has issued a 10-day notice for a strike. The notice comes one day after GHTA met with district administrators in an attempt to resolve their weeks-long contract dispute. GHTA had previously issued a 10-day strike notice in September following five months of negotiations before the two sides met with a federal to assist in efforts to work out a deal and avoid the strike.

