Tempe Jam is a free, annual music celebration to honor and highlight local bands and musicians who live, work or play in Tempe. This is the second iteration of the event and will feature three bands: Banana Gun (opener), Paper Foxes (middle act), and The Stakes (headliner). In between band sets, there will be featured performances by The Sacred G’s, a local street dance company involving dancers in LED light suits.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO