Anna May Wong Will Be 1st Asian American Featured on US Currency

The trailblazing Chinese American actress Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency as part of a program that includes notable women on American quarters. Wong, who is considered the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, is the fifth and final woman to be...
