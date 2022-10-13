ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County Sheriff's Office asks public to suggest names for new bomb-sniffing K-9

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Lucky, Highway and Nitro.

Those are among the names suggested so far after the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help name its newest K-9 deputy, a black Labrador retriever.

The lab, who will celebrate his first birthday Nov. 19, will be trained to detect bombs. The dog is scheduled to start patrolling in February.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to post suggestions on its social media accounts. The sheriff’s office will accept suggestions through Tuesday before announcing the name on social media.

The sheriff’s office has received more than 1,000 responses on its Facebook page, such as Nitro – for nitroglycerin, a potent explosive substance.

Holmes on patrol:Flagler County deputy and 'Holmes' the bloodhound are on 2-year winning streak

Bulldog therapy:Meet Goose: Bow-tie-wearing French bulldog brings Flagler sheriff's office into comfort zone

One person suggested naming the dog for a fallen hero. Another person suggested naming the dog Blane for Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Blane Lane, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Oct. 4 in Polk City.

The new K-9 was chosen after an extensive selection process by members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office from Southern Coast K-9 in New Smyrna Beach, according to the sheriff's office press release. He has already started training.

The new dog will be paired with Deputy First Class Nicholas Champion, who is a school resource deputy at Flagler Palm Coast High School. Champion currently serves with K-9 Jax, who is also trained in explosives detection.

The cost of the new K-9, including the purchase price and imprinting training, was $10,500. Caesar DePaço of Summit Nutritionals covered the cost for the new dog as he has for other K-9s at the agency, sheriff's office spokesman Messod Bendayan wrote in an email.

Jax is 9 years old and will be retired once the new dog goes on duty with Champion.

“It’s always hard to say ‘happy retirement’ to our canine partners,” Sheriff Rick Staly stated in the release. “They’re as loyal as they come and they never hesitate to follow their handlers into any situation, including those which put their lives in danger. Jax has served well and honorably with FCSO and I’m confident our yet-to-be-named K9 will do the same.”

