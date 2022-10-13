Read full article on original website
Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
Mother charged in 2021 death of 6-year-old son in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 45-year-old woman is behind bars charged with chemical endangerment of a child that led to his death. Kristina Rankins was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. In December of last year, a 6-year-old boy was found dead at Oak Knoll Apartments. That investigation started […]
Prichard PD looking for Dollar General robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect they say robbed the Dollar General store on Lott Road and St. Stephens Road today around 11 a.m. The suspect is identified as a black male who was wearing a white surgical mask and all-black clothing.
Victim continues recovery after life-altering shooting at store in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend marks one month since the owner of a Mobile convenience store was seriously wounded in a robbery. Grover Stewart’s family said he continues to remain upbeat despite a life-changing injury. Friends said Grover Stewart has been a pillar of the community, working for the people around him and now […]
Mobile mother charged in death of six-year-old son
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile mother has been charged with chemical endangerment that caused the death of a child. Last December, investigators found the boy -whom neighbors identified as Christian Rankins- after his mother was found unresponsive with life threatening injuries in a parking lot on Schillinger Road. In a press release, MPD stated the 44-year-old mother "was possibly involved in the death."
MPD: 2 suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Moffett Road wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people injured in a horrendous wreck on Moffett Road are expected to be OK, according to authorities. The two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Moffett Road near Bear Fork Road. One of the vehicles, an Acura, was split in two. Mobile police have not said...
Teen charged as adult for allegedly shooting and killing 22-year-old
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teen charged with reckless manslaughter was taken to Baldwin County Connections Center after deputies said the teen “was acting recklessly with a rifle” and shot and killed a 22-year-old Friday night, according to a release from Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and EMS responded to the 4200 block of […]
Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
Atmore Police looking for man, allegedly robbed New York Fashions
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release. It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to […]
MPD: 2 arrested after short chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people after responding to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Mobile Police Department said that when officers arrived at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road, in referend to shots fired, they saw a car in the parking lot trying to drive away. After officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to authorities.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs, strangles girlfriend: Mobile Police search for suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who they claim stabbed and strangled his girlfriend early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they responded to University Hospital Thursday, Oct. 13 at around 1:00 a.m. in reference to one stabbed. Through an investigation, officers learned […]
Bay Minette man struck and killed while crossing street
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Bay Minette Police Department, a man was struck and killed Saturday while crossing the street. Officers on patrol that night discovered an 83-year-old man, since identified as William Thomas Wright, lying in the parking lot of a Circle K Gas Station on D'Olive Avenue.
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
Man arrested for shooting on Lyons Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday after police say he shot two people on Lyons Street last week. According to police, Cheekco Peebles walked inside a home in the 1000 block of Lyons Street on Oct. 3, while people were playing cards then walked up to a man, pulled out a gun and started shooting at him due to an ongoing argument they have been having. The male victim was struck multiple times along with a female victim at the residence. Peebles ran away before officers arrived, according to MPD.
2-Alarm fire at Peach Place Inn draws quick response from MFRD
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Fire & Rescue department, officers responded to reports of a building on fire around noon on Monday. Responding officers arrived at Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road at approximately 12:03, noting heavy flames and smoke visible from the 2nd floor.
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
Prichard PD seeks public’s help in locating runaway 14-year-old girl
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway 14-year-old girl. According to police, Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard in early morning hours today. A description of the clothing she was wearing when she left is...
Tampa man sentenced to more than seven years for bank fraud scheme in Baldwin
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Tampa man will do more than seven years in prison for scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen and counterfeit checks. Tyre Dayshawn Crawford, 30, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The charges stem from a traffic...
New haunted house terrifies guests in downtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, there's a new Haunted House in Downtown Mobile that is the stuff of nightmares.
