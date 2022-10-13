ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix student's artwork chosen for 2022 Apple Fest logo

By The Petoskey News-Review
 4 days ago
CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix’s 43rd annual Apple Fest kicks off Friday, Oct. 14, and the event’s official commemorative t-shirt will once again feature artwork by a Charlevoix High School student.

Junior Allie Pott’s logo was chosen by the Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce to represent the city’s celebration of the fall harvest. Her design is the latest winner in the annual competition among Charlevoix High School student-artists to win the honor.

Students in Josh Van Horn’s art classes put their creative skills to the test to produce a variety of unique and colorful Apple Fest logo designs. Each high school art student submitted an entry, but Pott’s design — the state of Michigan imposed on a vibrant, red apple — stood out from the rest.

“It’s an honor to have my artwork chosen,” Pott said. “I hope my design captures the tradition of celebrating apples during a season that is so representative of Michigan.”

In addition to the honor of winning the annual competition, Pott will also receive a $150 cash prize and a t-shirt featuring her design.

“Not only is Apple Fest a celebration of autumn in Northern Michigan, it’s also a great family event with a focus on supporting our local farmers, orchards and nonprofit organizations,” Van Horn said. “I’m grateful that the city and the chamber celebrate our local student-artists with this tradition, which allows them to be publicly recognized for their hard work and creativity.”

Apple Fest kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, with an art and craft show and farmers’ market. Pott said she is excited for all of the festivities.

“Apple Fest is special because people from all over the U.S. come to our small town to enjoy all that Charlevoix offers,” she said. “I love seeing all the beautiful colors and enjoying the smell of apple cider downtown.”

Official 2022 Apple Fest t-shirts, printed locally by Charlevoix Screen Masters, Inc., will be available for $20 each from a tent on Main Street near the East Park Performance Pavilion. All proceeds benefit Charlevoix Middle/High School’s art program.

Related
CBS Detroit

World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here. 
BOYNE FALLS, MI
leelanauticker.com

Country Christmas To Re-Open Doors For One Last Weekend

A beloved but shuttered business on M-72 just up the hill from Traverse City will re-open for a final three-day sale this weekend (Friday to Sunday, October 21-23, 8am to 4pm). Country Christmas’s long-time owners, Bill and Lee Smith, operated the holiday décor and antique business in Elmwood Township for...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

One of a Kind $18M Walloon Lake Estate Most Expensive Home on Market

Curious as to what $18 million can get you in northern Michigan? Sit back and let us show you a side of Pure Michigan luxury that answers that very question. We told you a few months ago that the most expensive home for sale in Michigan currently was a rustic lodge in Alpena. Listed for $18 million it now shares the top spot with this stunning estate in Petoskey new to the market, and trust us, rustic it's not.
PETOSKEY, MI
