East Lansing, MI

Fox17

Michigan vs. Michigan State will start at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29

(WXYZ) — Both Michigan Football and Michigan State Football are on a bye week this week before the big in-state rivalry matchup between the two teams. We now know that No. 4 Michigan will host Michigan State under the lights at the Big House. The teams will play for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox17

Police departments accepting unwanted drugs Oct. 29 in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials are accepting unwanted prescription drugs at an upcoming takeback event in Ionia County. The Ionia County Health Department (ICHD) says the effort is meant to give residents a chance to discard potentially hazardous drugs that have gone unused or expired. We’re told the...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Police identify mother and son found dead in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The mother and son who were found dead in Battle Creek over the weekend have been identified. The city of Battle Creek says 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and 14-year-old Kaiden Osborne were found unresponsive at a residence near South Minges Road Saturday afternoon. First responders tried...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

