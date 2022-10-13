ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewish Akron seeking participants in ADL Walk Against Hate Oct. 23

Jewish Akron is looking for participants in ADL Cleveland’s first annual Walk Against Hate at 9 a.m. Oct. 23 at Wade Oval in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. The walk will be a family-friendly event, featuring activities for children and adults alike. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and, before the Walk starts at 10:30 a.m., walkers will have the opportunity to hear from speakers who have been personally impacted by ADL’s work; attend a community expo showcasing local nonprofit organizations and receive balloon animals, face paint and create arts and crafts.
Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Akron Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
