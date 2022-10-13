Council approves management agreement for animal shelter with All Kind

The Abilene City Council voted Thursday to enter a management agreement with nonprofit All Kind Animal Initiative to manage and operate a new animal shelter.

Animal control will remain a function of the city, but employees currently working for the city on the shelter side of animal services will become employees of All Kind.

Animal control employees will remain city employees.

City Manager Robert Hanna told the council that while the nonprofit's employee benefits in terms of health care and retirement "looks a little different" than the city's, the salary structure overall is higher.

"So, those employees that are moving to All Kind are actually going to see a pretty substantial pay increase," Hanna said. "And that was an intentional effort on their part, to make sure that they're able to attract and retain the highest quality employees to serve in the animal shelter. So, I commend them for that. And I think that we are turning our folks over to good hands."

Goals being met

All Kind has been volunteering at the animal shelter for "a number of years," Hanna said, and the management agreement has been in process for a while.

"It's been discussed and strategized over a number of years, and it's really a culmination of a large group of people's efforts," he said. "... We are opening up a new chapter in our efforts to create an animal shelter that is the best in the state of Texas and is committed to the council's policy of a 90% live release rate."

The council in October 2021 entered into a professional services agreement with All Kind to assist the city in reviewing animal shelter design work, make recommended changes and establish possible costs.

It entered into another agreement with the nonprofit in July to contribute up to $4 million and water and sewer utility connections. In exchange, All Kind would fund the rest of the roughly $10.2 million project.

Most recently, the council approved a measure that allowed the city to fund its part of the project and fund completion of design services for the building.

'Great opportunity'

Mayor Anthony Williams said he was excited about what the switch represented.

"Not being derogatory toward any individuals or groups that led (the shelter) before, but I do think this is a great opportunity for the city," he said, also praising the group's commitment to raise private sector funding for the new facility.

"Not only do you have passion and the desire to elevate animal shelter, but you're willing to go out and ask others to participate in making that financial investment," he said.

For FY 2023, which began Oct. 1, the city allocated about $1.4 million for animal shelter services. That allocation includes personnel, operating costs, maintenance costs, fuel and vehicle costs, and utility costs.

In addition to that base amount, All Kind under the agreement will receive an additional 5%, or about $69,790, for administration and overhead.

All Kind may request from the city manager up to an additional 4% as part of the city's yearly budget appropriation process.

The cost allocated to animal control expenses is just under $500,000.

