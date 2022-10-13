Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
The Watcher ending explained: Breaking down that twisty, spine-tingling finale
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. If you know the real-life story of The Watcher, you know that the case of uncovering the identity of the stalker who sent anonymous, threatening letters to a wealthy New Jersey family remains unsolved. Ryan Murphy's Netflix series inspired by the shocking ordeal offers some form of unsettling closure — albeit as an entirely fictional concoction — to the terrifying story, but more so for the psyche of the characters involved versus definitive justice for the heinous acts committed against them.
EW.com
The Red Queen rises: House of the Dragon star Eve Best unpacks Rhaenys' explosive moment
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. The Dance of the Dragons has officially begun, and Rhaenys Targaryen just showed all of Westeros why she's a true power player. House of the Dragon episode 9, the penultimate episode of season 1, picks up...
EW.com
'Halloween Ends' nabs killer debut at the box office
Michael Myers and Laurie Strode had a bloody good debut at the box office this weekend. Halloween Ends, the final installment of the slasher franchise led by scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, topped the domestic box office with $41 million, per Comscore. The latest installment couldn't slay Halloween Kills' $50.3 million debut last year, but it's still a decent opening considering the horror film's same day streaming release on Peacock.
EW.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer teases another major death before season's end
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. Buckle up, because there could be one more character death before the end credits roll on House of the Dragon's first season finale. The teaser trailer for episode 10, which was attached to the ending of...
EW.com
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde deny ex-nanny's claims about Harry Styles relationship
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde haven't done much together publicly since Wilde started dating her Don't Worry Darling leading man Harry Styles. But there's nothing like a nanny spilling their tea to reunite a Hollywood couple on the outs. In response to an explosive interview with their former nanny in...
Tina Turner Barbie doll celebrates ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’
Almost 40 years after Tina Turner made one of the biggest comebacks in music history, she’s getting all dolled up.
EW.com
9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt says Maddie will have 'severe trust issues' after tonight's episode
Nothing is ever easy for the first responders on 9-1-1. After surviving her abusive ex and working through some severe postpartum depression that kept her from her support system for months, 9-1-1 dispatcher Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is about to face more stress at home and at the call center.
EW.com
Keke Palmer wants Aziz Ansari to salvage Being Mortal following Bill Murray complaints
Keke Palmer wants to finish production on Being Mortal, comedian Aziz Ansari's embattled directorial debut adapted from Atul Gawande's book of the same name. Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the dramedy in April after a staffer filed a complaint against star Bill Murray that alleged inappropriate behavior. While she didn't explicitly reference her costar, Palmer told Variety that she hoped Ansari would be able to complete the "amazing film" at some point, which she presumed would require a "major rewrite" in the wake of the headlines about Murray.
EW.com
9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt asked for Maddie 'to be with Chimney' on very first day on set
Warning: Spoilers from Monday's episode, "Home Invasion," ahead. Jennifer Love Hewitt is quite the matchmaker — at least when it comes to her 9-1-1 character, Maddie Buckley. "Back on my first day of 9-1-1, [co-creator Tim Minear] asked me what I wanted to have happen for Maddie, and I...
EW.com
Park that car, drop that phone, and watch Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman sing with Broken Social Scene
Some songs are nearly impossible not to sing along with. One of them is "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl," a rousing, heartrending ballad from Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People. The Canadian rock outfit is currently touring in celebration of the album's 20th anniversary, and the song enjoyed its most star-studded singalong yet when Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman joined the band onstage during its show at New York City's Webster Hall on Sunday.
EW.com
Kim Kardashian renews wedding vows
If you're not planning on watching the TWO-NIGHT Kim Kardashian wedding special (All Right Reserved, E! Television Productions) that begins this Sunday, at least watch Kardashian renew her vows with husband of five weeks Kris Humphries on today's Ellen DeGeneres Show. The vows DeGeneres wrote are hilarious, and, if you're someone who's never bothered to listen to Humphries speak, you might be surprised to find him charming and sweet. (He actually seemed moved hearing Kim start to say her fake vows — it's like he's actually in love!). Also, it's fun to diagnose Kim's short-term memory problem.
Bedknobs and Broomsticks: Angela Lansbury bewitches in a magical classic
The late, beloved actor was on fine form as the witch Eglantine Price, in this charming and often psychedelic children’s musical
19 Creepy Marvel Characters Deserving Of A Halloween Special
These freaky fan favorites deserve a scary showcase of their own in the MCU.
James Corden Was Rude To A Restaurant Staff, So He Was Banned — And Now It's A Meme
"James Corden is banned from my mom's house."
EW.com
Charlie Cox talks putting Daredevil's cowl back on for She-Hulk and upcoming Disney+ series
Charlie Cox is just as shocked as you are that he's not done playing Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. After portraying the Man Without Fear for three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil and one season of the Marvel team-up miniseries The Defenders, Cox thought his time as the masked vigilante was over. But everything changed when he got a fateful phone call from Marvel boss Kevin Feige in 2020 that resurrected Matt Murdock in a big way. Since that call, Cox has reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, multiple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and is set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, premiering in spring 2024.
EW.com
What to watch this week: Another (?) death in House of the Dragon season finale, Inside Amy Schumer is finally back
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
EW.com
NCIS recap: Vance has a Berlin romance
If we learned one thing from this week's NCIS episode, it's to never, ever break into Leon Vance's house. After a short misdirect with a sheet-covered body on Vance's (Rocky Carroll) living room floor, the team learns that the NCIS director felled one of three home invaders with his bare fists. Once a former boxing champ, always a former boxing champ—and let's just say that the human face is not a good substitute for a punching bag. Yikes.
Comments / 0