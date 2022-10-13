ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Watcher ending explained: Breaking down that twisty, spine-tingling finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. If you know the real-life story of The Watcher, you know that the case of uncovering the identity of the stalker who sent anonymous, threatening letters to a wealthy New Jersey family remains unsolved. Ryan Murphy's Netflix series inspired by the shocking ordeal offers some form of unsettling closure — albeit as an entirely fictional concoction — to the terrifying story, but more so for the psyche of the characters involved versus definitive justice for the heinous acts committed against them.
'Halloween Ends' nabs killer debut at the box office

Michael Myers and Laurie Strode had a bloody good debut at the box office this weekend. Halloween Ends, the final installment of the slasher franchise led by scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, topped the domestic box office with $41 million, per Comscore. The latest installment couldn't slay Halloween Kills' $50.3 million debut last year, but it's still a decent opening considering the horror film's same day streaming release on Peacock.
Keke Palmer wants Aziz Ansari to salvage Being Mortal following Bill Murray complaints

Keke Palmer wants to finish production on Being Mortal, comedian Aziz Ansari's embattled directorial debut adapted from Atul Gawande's book of the same name. Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the dramedy in April after a staffer filed a complaint against star Bill Murray that alleged inappropriate behavior. While she didn't explicitly reference her costar, Palmer told Variety that she hoped Ansari would be able to complete the "amazing film" at some point, which she presumed would require a "major rewrite" in the wake of the headlines about Murray.
Park that car, drop that phone, and watch Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman sing with Broken Social Scene

Some songs are nearly impossible not to sing along with. One of them is "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl," a rousing, heartrending ballad from Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People. The Canadian rock outfit is currently touring in celebration of the album's 20th anniversary, and the song enjoyed its most star-studded singalong yet when Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman joined the band onstage during its show at New York City's Webster Hall on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kim Kardashian renews wedding vows

If you're not planning on watching the TWO-NIGHT Kim Kardashian wedding special (All Right Reserved, E! Television Productions) that begins this Sunday, at least watch Kardashian renew her vows with husband of five weeks Kris Humphries on today's Ellen DeGeneres Show. The vows DeGeneres wrote are hilarious, and, if you're someone who's never bothered to listen to Humphries speak, you might be surprised to find him charming and sweet. (He actually seemed moved hearing Kim start to say her fake vows — it's like he's actually in love!). Also, it's fun to diagnose Kim's short-term memory problem.
Charlie Cox talks putting Daredevil's cowl back on for She-Hulk and upcoming Disney+ series

Charlie Cox is just as shocked as you are that he's not done playing Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. After portraying the Man Without Fear for three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil and one season of the Marvel team-up miniseries The Defenders, Cox thought his time as the masked vigilante was over. But everything changed when he got a fateful phone call from Marvel boss Kevin Feige in 2020 that resurrected Matt Murdock in a big way. Since that call, Cox has reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, multiple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and is set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, premiering in spring 2024.
NCIS recap: Vance has a Berlin romance

If we learned one thing from this week's NCIS episode, it's to never, ever break into Leon Vance's house. After a short misdirect with a sheet-covered body on Vance's (Rocky Carroll) living room floor, the team learns that the NCIS director felled one of three home invaders with his bare fists. Once a former boxing champ, always a former boxing champ—and let's just say that the human face is not a good substitute for a punching bag. Yikes.

