Charlie Cox is just as shocked as you are that he's not done playing Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. After portraying the Man Without Fear for three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil and one season of the Marvel team-up miniseries The Defenders, Cox thought his time as the masked vigilante was over. But everything changed when he got a fateful phone call from Marvel boss Kevin Feige in 2020 that resurrected Matt Murdock in a big way. Since that call, Cox has reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, multiple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and is set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, premiering in spring 2024.

13 HOURS AGO