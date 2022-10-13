Glendale dental insurer adds to management team

Zach Washut has joined Delta Dental of Arizona’s management team as director of operations.

Washut will oversee the dental insurer’s contact center and claims department, focusing on operational effectiveness, enhancing customer experience through technology and innovation, and maintaining a positive team culture.

Delta Dental of Arizona’s headquarters is located at 5656 W. Talavi Blvd., Glendale.

Washut brings more than 16 years of experience in operations, strategic client management, strategic planning, process improvement, and team leadership to the role, most recently serving as operation and production director of Matrix Medical Network since 2014.

Amid the pandemic, Washut helped lead his team to vaccinate more than 120,000 individuals nationwide. He also helped to grow the business’ skilled nursing division by more than $20 million in revenue and doubled the number of members receiving annual comprehensive health visits during his tenure.