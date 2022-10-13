Read full article on original website
Related
Ariton, October 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Elba High School basketball team will have a game with Ariton High School on October 17, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Troy Messenger
Renfroe earns Troy offer
Pike Liberal Arts senior football player Cade Renfroe earned an offer to play college football at Troy University this weekend. Renfroe is a senior linebacker, lineman and punter at Pike Liberal Arts. Last week against Danville, Renfroe recorded a season-high 11 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one interception and one forced fumble in a 14-7 loss to Liberty County (FL). Renfroe and the Patriots are off this week but will close out the regular season next week at home against Calhoun.
Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy
Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
wtvy.com
Florala @ Elba | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Florala takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Miss Slocomb named Miss National Peanut Festival 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2022. This year’s Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson won the crown. She competed against 42 young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor. Each contestant showed off their...
wtvy.com
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The top 10 contestants have been announced in the highly contested Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant. News 4 is streaming the pageant live right now on our apps and WTVY 4.2 (MeTV). Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather...
wdhn.com
Couple visits the Boll Weevil Fall Festival for the first time
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise held its annual Boll Weevil fall festival Saturday. Hundreds of people, if not more, spent the day in downtown Enterprise enjoying the nice fall weather. At the festival, it was a happy family friendly environment with music that you can groove to, over 100...
wdhn.com
Big time cooldown ahead after today’s front
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 20% chance for a couple showers and maybe a storm or two as a cold front passes through the region during the PM hours. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than previous days in the low 80s. Our most substantial...
wdhn.com
Pea River Electric expanding with broadband
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)— Plans to bring high-speed internet to the Wiregrass are now underway, with an Abbeville meeting giving us the details. On Monday, Pea River Electric announced the next step in their project to distribute broadband to rural areas. This project has been 4 years in the making,...
wtvy.com
State fire marshal to visit Enterprise Monday
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama State Fire Marshal will be in Enterprise Monday to work to determine the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building. “We do not believe, or have any reason to believe, that this was intentional,” said Enterprise Fire...
americanmilitarynews.com
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
wtvy.com
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating. Jakia Pearson is the new Miss National Peanut Festival. Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall. Updated: 22 hours ago. Patrons in the mall say they witnessed an argument in the food court, which...
wtvy.com
Dothan intersection closed for drainage structure work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project. According to an early morning release from the city by way of Public Works Director Tommy Wright, the closure will affect the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue, which sits just outside of the northwest portion of the circle near Olive Garden.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: No injuries, roads closed due to early morning fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Cleanups and an investigation are currently underway after an early morning business fire occurred in downtown Enterprise, causing extensive damages. The fire appears to have originated around two businesses in the 100 block of Main street, on the East corner of Main and College street.
wtvy.com
Dothan police investigating shots fired call near Robbins Street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating a report of shots fired near Robbins Street and 6th Avenue. It happened around 7 p.m. Officers found several shell casings along with a home and vehicle that had been shot into. People were in the home and told police they didn’t know who was responsible.
wdhn.com
First taste of Winter comes next week!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We have clear skies and a lot of dry air in place tonight that will lead to us dropping temperatures into the low 50s during the overnight hours. Saturday will bring back the middle 80s after a cool morning start in the low to middle 50s. Sunny skies will prevail across the Wiregrass.
wdhn.com
Downtown Enterprise roads closed after destructive fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A portion of College Street in Downtown Enterprise will remain closed following a multi-building fire on Sunday. West College Street, from Main Street to Railroad Street, will be closed indefinitely. The left turn lane on Main street into West College Street is also blocked off. Enterprise...
wdhn.com
Runaway teen found, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Jada Butler, 16, of Dothan has been found after being reported as a runaway on October 11. According to DPD, she was found within Dothan City limits. Butler had not been heard from by friends since October 10 and was last seen by her mother on October 8, at her residence.
Major fire in downtown Enterprise engulfs small businesses
A fire that broke out Sunday morning in downtown Enterprise is affecting small businesses, according to firefighters on the scene of the blaze. Images on social media show a large plume of smoke rising from buildings located near the historic Boll Weevil Monument downtown. According to a post from the Battens Volunteer Fire Department, the fire affected All About Art, a paint-your-own pottery studio.
Andalusia Star News
Police arrest suspect on obscenity charges
The Opp Police Department has arrested a suspect on obscenity-related charges that included sending materials to a minor. Jason Travis Lane, 45, of Opp, made contact on Facebook with a covert account operated by an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Bonifay, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 16.
Comments / 0