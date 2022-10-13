Tinned Fish Is Taking Over TikTok — Here Are 3 Options for Beginners to Try

The latest trend to take over TikTok is one you probably didn’t see coming — it’s tinned fish . Back in July, a TikTok user by the name of Ali (@alihooke) posted a video of what a typical Friday night dinner looks like for herself and her husband, and people needed to see more. Now her tinned fish charcuterie boards are a viral hit, and people are desperate to try the delicacies out for themselves.

And you don’t have to go to a fancy store to get on the tinned fish trend. There are a bunch of tinned fish varieties available on Amazon, and there are three tins that beginners should definitely try.

Nuri has made several appearances in Ali’s TikTok videos , and the brand’s Spiced Mackerel in Olive Oil is definitely worth a try. The mackerel is spiced with chili, cloves, black pepper, and laurel and packed with carrots, cucumber, and olive oil so the last bite is just as flavorful as the first. And according to one reviewer , “These little guys are much better than sardines. Very lean.”

If you’re interested in venturing outside the box, check out the tinned scallops From Ramon Pena . “I have never had canned scallops and I dare say they are my favorite canned seafood,” one five-star reviewer wrote on Amazon. “People will probably disagree with my next statement but this is even better than seared scallops fresh from the frying pan. Seriously try these, they are so amazing!!!”

And if tuna is your go-to, then you’ll love Freshé’s variety of gourmet tinned tuna that is flavored with seasonings like Siraracha, fire-roasted peppers, butternut squash, chopped onion, almonds, and various herbs.

“I don’t normally write reviews, but I have to say these products have been the most consistently delicious and yes, addicting tuna treats to ever hit my palate,” one reviewer said , calling tinned tuna a “healthy addiction.” “I thoroughly enjoy all four flavor mixes and every can I have had in two years has been consistently mouth-watering.”

You can learn more about tinned fish from the expert herself over on Ali’s TikTok page . But start with these three delicious tins and be prepared to get hooked (pun intended!).

