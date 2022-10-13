Read full article on original website
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
Princeton, NJ man exposed himself to girl in ‘educational facility,’ cops say
MONTGOMERY — A Princeton man has been charged with lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child following an incident inside an undisclosed educational facility in Montgomery on Oct. 1. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, 54-year-old Shuai Shen pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Following entries list property address followed by selling price,...
6 hospitalized after NJ Transit bus gets rear-ended in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — A NJ Transit bus stopped at a stop was rear-ended Monday morning, sending six people to a hospital. A bus on the 508 route with 12 passengers on board was stopped at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City around 9 a.m. when it was rear-ended, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
Public Integrity detective arrested at North Wildwood, NJ bar
NORTH WILDWOOD — A detective with the Attorney General's Office tasked with holding other police officers throughout the state accountable was arrested for trying repeatedly to get back into a bar, according to reports. Det. Sgt. Danielle Oliveira works for the AGO's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. According...
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
After 3 decades of selling Bibles, N.J. bookstore owner is ready for her next chapter
Like many small businesses, Andrea Rizzuto’s one-woman operation, the Churchtown Book & Gift Shoppe in Pennsville, didn’t have a prayer when COVID-19 crippled commerce in early 2020. The Salem County store reopened for a short time after the lockdown and even conducted a GoFundMe campaign to try to...
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at South Jersey Convenience Store
Somebody in South Jersey is having a pretty good start to their week. And by "pretty good," we're assuming that person is trying to figure out what to do with $1 million (minus taxes, of course) as they enjoy their morning coffee. Definitely a good problem to have. According to...
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
3 men, 1 minor charged with murder in Camden, NJ summertime shooting
CAMDEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in July has resulted in murder charges for four city residents, including a juvenile. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests and charges on Monday. All four were charged on Oct. 3. Responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police...
NJ man swimming at closed Stone Harbor beach saved from deadly rip currents
STONE HARBOR — Firefighters and two good Samaritans rescued a man from the ocean Saturday morning after rip currents nearly dragged him out to sea. Zeke Orzech and Steve Markel are credited with helping the victim until first responders could get there, according to Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company #1.
Legionnaires’ disease bacteria found in Trenton, NJ drinking water
TRENTON — The bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been detected in the water of homes in several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works and state officials are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves. Five cases of Legionnaires' disease, including one death, have been reported in Hamilton...
Urn with Georgia woman’s ashes washes up on NJ shore property
You've heard about sending out an S.O.S. with a message in a bottle, but how about an urn with someone's ashes inside washing up on your front lawn?. The urn washed up after days of rough surf caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and was found in the beach grass outside of Ryan Leonard's bayfront home in Ocean City by Leonard his two sons, Jackson, 7, and Reid, 3, on Friday.
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
