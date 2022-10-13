ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
VINELAND, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Urn with Georgia woman’s ashes washes up on NJ shore property

You've heard about sending out an S.O.S. with a message in a bottle, but how about an urn with someone's ashes inside washing up on your front lawn?. The urn washed up after days of rough surf caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and was found in the beach grass outside of Ryan Leonard's bayfront home in Ocean City by Leonard his two sons, Jackson, 7, and Reid, 3, on Friday.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

