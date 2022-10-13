Read full article on original website
William Charbern Cunningham
William Charbern Cunningham, of Wildwood, passed away Oct. 13, 2022. Bill was a gregarious and gentle soul devoted to his Earth Family as well as his connection to the Great Mystery of Spirit and the loving God of his understanding. Born into this life on August 7, 1948 to William Charbern Cunningham Sr. and Cecilia Wehby-Mitchell Cunningham, he was the third child of eight – Maureen (John Khoury,) Joe (Brenda,) Mike, Barb (Paul Sabourin), Pat (Susan Sutton,) Jack (Janet,) and Mary (Jack Lehman.) Adored by his 4 brothers and 3 sisters, Bill brought laughter, song, prose, insight, wisdom, caring, and compassion into each unique relationship he shared with them.
William Wythe Pearson
William “Bill” Wythe Pearson, 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away on September 26, 2022. He was born in Texas and raised in Slidell, LA. In 1945, Bill led the Slidell High School Tigers to the State football championship. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant serving in Greenland, Japan, and the Marshall Islands. He was a graduate of American University. Bill was employed by EG&G as the Director of Technical Services until retiring in 1990.
Lee Edward Andrews
Lee Edward Andrews was born in tiny, rural Minter, Alabama on August 22, 1948. He was the most adventurous among his two younger brothers, egging them on to mischief and more. He had big dreams, a sense of curiosity and a spirit of adventure. That led 18 months in Vietnam, decades as a city bus driver in Racine, WI, and finally a comfortable retirement life in the fabulous Villages, with one feisty lady, Alexandria “Boukie” Andrews.
Ruth Elizabeth Burkart
On October 9th, Ruth Elizabeth Burkart peacefully passed away at the age of 87. Formerly of NY, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, David, of 58 years. She was the proud mother of Kathy (Donald), Kim (Kevin), & Dave (Patricia), as well as 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, & one due in April.
Theodore Joseph Bowen
Theodore Joseph Bowen — “Teddy” — age 87 of the Villages, FL passed away on October 5, 2022, at The Villages Regional Hospital. Teddy was born on October 6, 1934, in Jersey City, NJ to his parents Kenneth and Mary (Bihuniak) Bowen. He resided in Brooklyn, NY until he retired to Orange County NY. Ted was a NYC Fireman and loved serving his community in that capacity. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Dennis Boyd Krueger
Dennis Boyd Krueger passed away on Tuesday October 11 in the Villages FL, due to complications with his heart. He was 81 years old. Dennis was born on October 1st 1941, in Milwaukee WI to his parents Jean and Elmer Krueger. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a business degree in 1963. He married Ruth Shrake in 1963 and they moved to Brookfield, WI. Dennis worked his entire career at Blue Cross and Blue Shield as the manager of the Medicare fraud division. After he retired, Dennis and Ruth relocated to the Villages in central Florida to be closer to his family.
Gorgeous Orange Sunrise At Lake Sumter Landing
Check out this gorgeous orange sunrise at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Neil R. Keegstra
Neil R. Keegstra, 88, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2022 after a long illness. He was predeceased just 39 days earlier by his beloved wife of 39 years, Loretta Koenig Keegstra. As in life, it would have been unusual for them to be apart for long.
Kenneth Beam
Kenneth Beam of Summerfield, FL, formerly of Newark, DE, Elkton, MD and New Castle, DE, passed away, October 13, 2022. Predeceasing him was his wife of 60 years, Phyllis. Surviving Kenneth was his daughter Karen Thompson of Spartanburg, SC, his son David Beam (Cindy) of Hockessin, DE, his son Roger Beam (Lene) of Tuscon, AZ, his grandchildren: Chelsea King (Mitch), Scott Thompson, Mariellen Edinburg (Adam), Christopher Beam, James Ryan Boyle, Jasmine and Leloni Beam; and two great grandchildren: Cameron King and Ethan Edinburg.
Clyde W. Bailey
Clyde W. ” Mann ” Bailey, 91 of Oxford, FL passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was born August 30, 1931 in Oxford, FL to James Clyde and Nadine (nee O’Bryant) Bailey. He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Patricia Bexley. He is survived...
Gary Gene Miller
Gary Gene Miller, 90, of Fruitland Park, FL, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2022 with his beloved wife by his side. Gary was born in Neligh, NE on December 28, 1931 to his parents Mearl and Garland (Hutto) Miller. Gary lived in Illinois for most of his life and...
Suspected shoplifter tracked down after fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge
A 65-year-old shoplifting suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted theft of items from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lois Catherine Tillman was arrested Friday afternoon on a probable cause warrant at her home in Oxford. She had been caught on surveillance pushing a cart full of merchandise out of the store in August without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A store employee asked to see a receipt for the merchandise, so Tillman left the cart, got into the passenger side of a black Mazda 6 and left the parking lot.
Woman lands back in jail after bogus claim about stolen car
A woman landed back in jail after a bogus claim last year about the theft of her car in The Villages. Jeanette Coral Schuster, 65, of Umatilla, was arrested last week on a Lake County warrant charging her with making a false police report. She was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail, pending her transfer back to Lake County.
Evening Rotary Club’s food drive collects 8,000 pounds of food and nearly $2,400
The Evening Rotary Club has found the formula for a successful food drive. “With help from two clubs and three Winn-Dixie locations we were able to collect over 8,000 pounds of food and nearly $2,400 to help three pantries,” said club president, Sue Bodenner. Pantry beneficiaries include St. Theresa’s...
Golf cart thief serving jail time after snatching Yamaha parked at town square
A golf cart thief has been sentenced to jail time after snatching a Yamaha parked at a town square in The Villages. Patrick Ewel White, 39 of Okahumpka, has been sentenced to six months in the Lake County Jail after pleading no contest last month to a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was given credit for 65 days already served in jail.
Drug suspect arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle near Morse Gate
A drug suspect was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop near the gate at Morse Boulevard and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages. Thomas Eugene Pittman, 39, of Fort Pierce, was traveling in a silver Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate at 9:14 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle was pulled over due to an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Wildwood officials invite public to join in special tribute to local veterans
Wildwood officials are inviting residents to help them recognize and thank veterans from the community in honor of Veterans Day. “We are encouraging people to write thank-you cards and notes, which we will display at City Hall,” Mayor Ed Wolf said. “We also are collecting names of veterans so we can recognize these special men and women as part of the display and invite them to a meet-and-greet with the public.”
Lucky the dog adopted after losing leg when hit by car
Twenty dogs that were at Sumter County Animal Services now have new forever homes thanks to the county’s participation in a recent Mega Dog Adoption Event held at the Pasco County Fairgrounds. Sumter County Animal Services participated with other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco,...
Proposed Villages Fire District is a pig in a poke
An article in the October issue of the POA Bulletin contains a good analysis of the proposed Villages Fire District, supporting the POA’s recommendation that we vote NO. If you missed reading the article or need to refresh your memory before voting, here is a link: https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://poa4us.org/wp-content/uploads/simple-file-list/Bulletins/2022-10-Bulletin.pdf&hl=en. In addition to the three primary reasons specified in the article, there is another to reason to vote NO on the Fire District: The proponents of the Fire District (Developer-appointed local officials, Developer’s employee Representative Hage, and Developer-owned Daily Sun) are asking us, the residents of Sumter County, to buy the proverbial pig in a poke.
Mold a problem at dead man’s home in The Villages
Mold has become a problem at a dead man’s home in The Villages. The home at 8269 SE 177th Winterthur Loop in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a public hearing this past Friday in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
