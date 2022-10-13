Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
wanderwisdom.com
The Haserot Angel of Lake View Cemetary
Karen lives in Jackson, MS, with her husband and son and works as an accountant. She enjoys writing, reading, and D&D role-playing games. Why would an angel cry? The Haserot Angel, who guards the grave of Frances Henry Haserot in Lake View Cemetery near Cleveland, Ohio, has permanent tears. It's haunting, yet still beautiful.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club
The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
coolcleveland.com
SOZO Opens at Pinecrest Offering a “Farm to Table” Fashion Concept
Imagine walking into your favorite store, seeing a hoodie or a jacket you coveted and you hear those dreaded words — SOLD OUT. Fear not. Cleveland’s newest apparel brand, SOZO has a solution for that. Recently opened in Pinecrest, SOZO (named after the Greek God, Soteria, the Goddess...
Nonprofit board game cafe in the works in Avon
Equipped with 600 board games (and counting), ‘I’m Possible Games,’ as it will be called, will serve as a space where those with intellectual disabilities as well as others can hang out and have fun.
Cleveland Restaurant Week is set for its November run
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Restaurant Week is coming up. The promotional week is scheduled for Nov. 1-12. In its 15th year, Cleveland Restaurant Week celebrates independent restaurants throughout Northeast Ohio. More than 30 members of Cleveland Independents will feature a range of three-course, prix fixe meals. Most will be...
Cleveland Jewish News
Akron Area Interfaith Council to host series on antisemitism
The Akron Area Interfaith Council will host a three-part series on antisemitism with events on Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17. Told through the lens of antisemitism both in Akron and nationwide, the series aims to discuss how the recent surge in antisemitic hate fits into the historical picture of hate directed at Jews, and what can be done in Akron as a multi-faith community to assist local Jews in the fight against hate.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland APL reduces fees this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Find your new “boo” with reduced fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend!. According to the APL, from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 fees will be reduced significantly, including:. Adult dogs $25 + county licensing fees (regularly $125) Adult cats $25 (regularly $50) Kittens...
coolcleveland.com
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
Cleveland Jewish News
Infant, maternal health forum Oct. 21
Jazmin Long, president and CEO of Birthing Beautiful Babies, will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. The forum will focus on the infant mortality rate in Cleveland and how the infant mortality rate is impacting Black babies. For more information, email info@cityclub.org.
Authorities identify victim in Wallace Lake drowning
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Authorities on Sunday pulled the body of a 36-year-old Strongsville man from Wallace Lake in the Mill Stream Run Reservation. At about 2:45 p.m., the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department received a call about a man who had been pulled from the water. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as James L. Ottobre.
FORECAST: A costly winter to heat your homes
“I think there’s concern, both at the gas pump as well as natural gas prices, that those will get passed to our gas and electric bills as winter approaches."
Cleveland Jewish News
Morduch to discuss financial decisions at HFLA event
HFLA of Northeast Ohio will hold its first in-person community event featuring Jonathan Morduch in a conversation examining the daily financial decisions working families face and the policy changes needed to address this disparity. Morduch is a professor of public policy and economics at the Wagner Graduate School at New...
coolcleveland.com
A New Look at Eliot Ness’s Career in Cleveland by C. Ellen Connally
A boat ride on a hot Friday afternoon on June 28, 1935, changed the fate of Cleveland’s once-popular mayor Harry E. Davis and gave rise to the Cleveland career of Chicago’s crimefighting “Untouchable” — Eliot Ness. On that fateful day, Mildred Brockman, an employee of...
Cleveland Jewish News
David Gilbert to receive First Tee’s Del de Windt leadership award
First Tee - Cleveland will honor David Gilbert with the 2022 Del de Windt Leadership Award for Civic Engagement at the 11th annual “Grit, Gratitude & You” celebration Oct. 27 at Windows on the River. Gilbert is the president of CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, which he...
Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
Cleveland Jewish News
Wolfs create Simon Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence
A local family and its foundation donated $1.5 million to create a new endowed chair at University Hospitals to advance cardiovascular care and research. Jane S. and James B. Wolf, Jr., and the Wolf Family Foundation recently created the Daniel I. Simon, MD, Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence, in recognition of the commitment, care and leadership of Dr. Daniel Simon, president, academic and external affairs, and University Hospitals chief scientific officer, and the Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
JFSA’s ‘The Art of Family’ exhibit Oct. 18-25
Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike will present “The Art of Family” exhibit at Eton Chagrin Boulevard at 28867 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. They will also host a meet-and-greet with the artists from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
