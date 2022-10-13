Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Target Stores to Sell Caraway Pots and Pans in Online Cookware Company's Biggest Push Into Brick-And-Mortar
Caraway's pots and pans are debuting in 350 Target stores this week. The direct-to-consumer company, whose products are already carried on Target's website, is making its biggest brick-and-mortar push yet as it gears up for the holidays. Shoppers are expected to buy more items in person this year as inflation...
NBC Miami
Anna May Wong Will Be 1st Asian American Featured on US Currency
The trailblazing Chinese American actress Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency as part of a program that includes notable women on American quarters. Wong, who is considered the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, is the fifth and final woman to be...
NBC Miami
Mississippi River Water Woes, Retail Overstock Trailers: Latest Supply Chain Stresses for Economy
Mississippi River water levels are so low it is impacting commodities transport. Retailers are using portable containers to store unsorted returns, furniture, and tires as warehouse inventory overstock piles up. East Coast port congestion led by Savannah results in up to 70% of vessels arriving late on the Transpacific trade...
"It Has Become The Standard By Which I Now Judge All Other Books": People Are Sharing The Best Books They've Ever Read (And I Can Confirm, Many Are Incredible)
"It's the only book I've read in my adult years that I keep thinking about every so often, even long after finishing it."
On this day in 1963, France joined the space race by sending a "catstronaut" to space
On a new edition of “All Over the Space,” WWJ’s Erin Vee caught Mike Murray of the Delta College Planetarium off guard by teaching him something he didn’t know about space – France sent a cat to space on Oct. 18, 1963.
