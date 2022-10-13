5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 14-15

Rockin’ at The Lamp

Rock ‘n’ rollers have a choice of two concerts this weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin:

• Floyd Live, 8 p.m. Friday. Billed as having “the authentic sound of Pink Floyd,” along with a Floyd-worthy light, laser and projection show, the tribute band has sold out two previous shows at The Lamp. Tickets are $30.

• Mullet, 8 p.m. Saturday. Band members going by the monikers Dan Halen, Teddy Lee, Jef Leppard and Sebastian Rock will treat hair band fans to tunes by Van Halen, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Journey, Poison and other favorites of the ’80s glam rock era. Tickets are $35.

For more information and reservations, call 724-367-4000 or visit lamptheatre.org.

Pumpkin carving and ‘scary-oke’

Fall fun for all ages will be offered Saturday at Green Beacon Gallery, 235 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.

Pumpkin carving is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parental supervision is required for children under age 15. Fee is $10 per pumpkin, or $35 for families with four pumpkins.

Horror movies will be playing in the gallery from 1 to 8 p.m.

“Scary-oke” singing begins at 8 p.m. All ages are welcome; session is BYOB for those 21 and older. Participants are invited to come in costume; voting for favorites will take place throughout the evening, with winner to be announced at 11 p.m.

For more information, visit Halloweensburg: Fall Fun Day at the Green Beacon on Facebook.

Party in the alley

The Irwin Ghost Walk and Back Alley Halloween Par-Tay is planned for 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday along Depot Alley in downtown Irwin.

The event will feature a raffle of pumpkins carved by Brendan Conaway, The Pittsburgh Pumpkin Guy, at 6:30 p.m.; and music by Twisted Fate starting at 7 p.m. The Three Rivers Ghostbusters will be on patrol.

Costume contests with cash prizes are planned. Kettle corn and food from Candy’s Corner Cafe will be available for purchase.

Attendees also can learn about Irwin’s otherworldly residents with a self-guided ghost walk along jack-o’-lantern-lined Main Street.

Event is for those 18 and older and is BYOB for those 21 and up.

Tickets are $10. Those purchasing tickets in advance at eventbrite.com will be entered upon arrival in a drawing for two tickets to the Hundred Acres Manor Haunted House in Bethel Park.

JDRF fundraiser

The JDRF One Walk Westmoreland will begin with opening festivities at 10 a.m. Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield. The 1-mile walk sets off at 11:30 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to support research for better treatments, prevention measures and, ultimately, a cure for type 1 diabetes.

For more information and registration, visit jdrf.org.

Victorian mourning

Rachel Kayhart will present a program entitled “The Era of Beautiful Death: Introduction to Victorian Mourning” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Baltzer Meyer Historical Society, 642 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Hempfield.

Kayhart will dress in period clothing to discuss mourning customs of the Victorian Era of the mid-1800s to early 1900s. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit baltzermeyer.com.

This story has been updated to reflect the correct day for JDRF One Walk Westmoreland.