Lewisburg, WV

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia communities team up for ‘Active People, Health Nation’ initiative

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The American Heart Association and the Elk River Trail Foundation partnered with local leaders this week to bring the CDC’s “Active People, Health Nation” initiative to the Mountain State. According to the American Heart Association, the Mayors Kay Summers of Clendenin, J.D. Hoover of Sutton, Josh Shamblin of Clay, and Richie […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WVNS

When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Raleigh Co. Child Receives “Wish” from WV Independent Insurance Agents

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia (BIG I WV) announced today a $5,000 grant to Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The grant is used to help fulfill the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. “Our members, the independent insurance...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Sara B

The Legend of Booger Hole, WV

Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Shawnee Lake and Amusement Park

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – While many get their Halloween thrills at haunted houses and tourist attractions, one place in Mercer County, just outside of Princeton, is the real deal. Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, now an abandoned carnival that’s gotten a name for itself as being a prime ghost hunting...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Hinton Railroad Days to put up flyers around town

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Railroad Days returns and flyers are going up around Hinton to remind everyone. Part of 2nd Avenue and Temple Street will be closed starting next Wednesday evening to allow vendors to begin setting up. Although this can sometimes be an inconvenience for some residents and businesses, residents must remember that it […]
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Got drugs? The Beckley PD wants to hear from you!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A DEA National Take Back event is set to occur on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The event, as announced Monday by the Beckley Police Department, will take place from 10:00am to 2:00pm, and will give members of the community to dispose of unwanted medications which may be potentially dangerous.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Two suspects run from Beckley IHOP without paying for their food

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people are facing charges after they left IHOP and didn’t pay their bill. According to Beckley Police, a waitress at IHOP said she was waiting on Justin ward and Alaska Phipps back on September 8, 2022. When they finished eating, she gave them their bill, which was 41.61 before tax. At that time, Mr. Ward left a note saying he was going out front to smoke a cigarette, and Ms. Phipps had gone to use the restroom. Another patron noticed Phipps take the to-go box and leave the restaurant. The waitress said she exited the restaurant and yelled at the suspects as they headed north on Harper Road.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Mount Hope man charged with strangulation

BRADLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is charged after allegedly strangling a victim’s daughter. According to deputies in Raleigh County, on October 15, 2022, they were dispatched to Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley about a physical domestic altercation. The suspect, Michael Gill, allegedly put his hands around the victim’s daughter and applied pressure to her throat, causing bodily injury to her neck. The victim’s daughter said it took her airflow away where she could not breathe.
BRADLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Teen airlifted to hospital after crash

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
PRINCETON, WV
woay.com

TSA catches loaded firearm during security screening at Yeager Airport

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Police cited a Fayette County man on weapons charges after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Yeager Airport found a loaded .380 caliber handgun in the man’s carry-on bag. The .380 handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber. Additionally, TSA found...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

