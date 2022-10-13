Read full article on original website
Operation Gratitude and Los Angeles community to assemble 16,000 care packages for veterans
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Operation Gratitude will partner with volunteers in Los Angeles to create 16,000 care packages to thank veterans nationwide. Five hundred of these care packages will go to veterans in the greater Princeton area. Operation Gratitude is a national nonprofit organization that expresses gratitude to U.S....
Bridge Day 2022 brings both new and old visitors to Southern West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, countless people gathered in Fayette County for the long-awaited return of Bridge Day, ready to enjoy all the event offers. As a sea of vendors, food stands, and jumpers enveloped Route 19, it seemed like the event picked up right where it left off. The recent […]
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
West Virginia communities team up for ‘Active People, Health Nation’ initiative
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The American Heart Association and the Elk River Trail Foundation partnered with local leaders this week to bring the CDC’s “Active People, Health Nation” initiative to the Mountain State. According to the American Heart Association, the Mayors Kay Summers of Clendenin, J.D. Hoover of Sutton, Josh Shamblin of Clay, and Richie […]
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?
BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
Prep Volleyball: Crescent takes Raleigh County Elementary Championship
Eighteen teams battled for the Raleigh County Elementary Volleyball Championship Saturday at Woodrow Wilson High School. When the final whistle sounded, Crescent Elementary capped a four-match run with a win over Shady Spring to win the 2022 title. The No. 3 seeded Chipmunks opened the day with a win over...
You’re Upset About January 6th . . . What About The B.L.M. Riots?
Translation: “If some Black person, somewhere in America, has committed a crime, then whatever crime I wish to commit should be considered equally acceptable.” (Brought to you by “the party of law and order.”) This is arguably the worst “whatabout.” You sound like a kid demanding the exact same amount of ice cream as your […]
Raleigh Co. Child Receives “Wish” from WV Independent Insurance Agents
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia (BIG I WV) announced today a $5,000 grant to Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The grant is used to help fulfill the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. “Our members, the independent insurance...
The Legend of Booger Hole, WV
Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.
U.S. Army Parachute Team participating in Bridge Day for first time ever
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A historic jump is taking place Saturday, October 15, 2022 for Bridge Day 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team, also known as the ‘Golden Knights’, will be participating, for the first time in the team’s history, in Bridge Day 2022. Bridge Day 2022 will be the first-time the Golden Knights have […]
One Tank Trip: Shawnee Lake and Amusement Park
PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – While many get their Halloween thrills at haunted houses and tourist attractions, one place in Mercer County, just outside of Princeton, is the real deal. Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, now an abandoned carnival that’s gotten a name for itself as being a prime ghost hunting...
Hinton Railroad Days to put up flyers around town
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Railroad Days returns and flyers are going up around Hinton to remind everyone. Part of 2nd Avenue and Temple Street will be closed starting next Wednesday evening to allow vendors to begin setting up. Although this can sometimes be an inconvenience for some residents and businesses, residents must remember that it […]
New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic, Bridge Day officially underway
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time in two years, West Virginia’s largest single-day festival is officially getting started. The New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic at 7 AM this morning and will not reopen until 5 PM. Vendors arrived to set up at 5:30...
He was arrested for littering and missing court. 81 days later, he died in a troubled West Virginia jail
When Kyle Steven Robinson died last year in Southern Regional Jail, the West Virginia Department of Corrections didn’t offer many details besides his name, time of death, and that foul play wasn’t suspected. The agency didn’t say the reason he was there in the first place: charges of...
West Virginia State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Beaver on October 20
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint on October 20 from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM. The checkpoint will be along US Route 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in Beaver. The purpose of the checkpoint is to...
Got drugs? The Beckley PD wants to hear from you!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A DEA National Take Back event is set to occur on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The event, as announced Monday by the Beckley Police Department, will take place from 10:00am to 2:00pm, and will give members of the community to dispose of unwanted medications which may be potentially dangerous.
Two suspects run from Beckley IHOP without paying for their food
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people are facing charges after they left IHOP and didn’t pay their bill. According to Beckley Police, a waitress at IHOP said she was waiting on Justin ward and Alaska Phipps back on September 8, 2022. When they finished eating, she gave them their bill, which was 41.61 before tax. At that time, Mr. Ward left a note saying he was going out front to smoke a cigarette, and Ms. Phipps had gone to use the restroom. Another patron noticed Phipps take the to-go box and leave the restaurant. The waitress said she exited the restaurant and yelled at the suspects as they headed north on Harper Road.
Mount Hope man charged with strangulation
BRADLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is charged after allegedly strangling a victim’s daughter. According to deputies in Raleigh County, on October 15, 2022, they were dispatched to Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley about a physical domestic altercation. The suspect, Michael Gill, allegedly put his hands around the victim’s daughter and applied pressure to her throat, causing bodily injury to her neck. The victim’s daughter said it took her airflow away where she could not breathe.
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
TSA catches loaded firearm during security screening at Yeager Airport
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Police cited a Fayette County man on weapons charges after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Yeager Airport found a loaded .380 caliber handgun in the man’s carry-on bag. The .380 handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber. Additionally, TSA found...
