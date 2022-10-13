BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people are facing charges after they left IHOP and didn’t pay their bill. According to Beckley Police, a waitress at IHOP said she was waiting on Justin ward and Alaska Phipps back on September 8, 2022. When they finished eating, she gave them their bill, which was 41.61 before tax. At that time, Mr. Ward left a note saying he was going out front to smoke a cigarette, and Ms. Phipps had gone to use the restroom. Another patron noticed Phipps take the to-go box and leave the restaurant. The waitress said she exited the restaurant and yelled at the suspects as they headed north on Harper Road.

